Representation matters: UM grads on Indigenous graphic novel 'Thunderous'

“Thunderous” opens with a big storm, brought in by powerful lightning beings called Wakinyan.

Then, we’re transported into the kitchen of Aiyana, a Lakota pre-teen more interested in social media, popularity and fitting in at her new school than hearing stories about her Native American heritage with her grandmother.

That is, until one day, things go haywire on a school field trip and she finds herself in a magical world without cell phone coverage and must find a way to get home.

Montanans M.L. Smoker and Natalie Peeterse co-authored the recently released “Thunderous,” a graphic novel for children and young adults following Aiyana’s adventures as she is chased by the trickster Raven and struggles to make it back home to her grandmother.

The idea for the book was initially born out of talks with publisher Curiosity Ink, and then Smoker and Peeterse hashed out ideas around Peeterse’s kitchen table in Helena, fielding feedback from their school-aged children.

“The kids had a lot of opinions about our ideas,” Peeterse said. “They were brutally honest with us about them.”

A major motivating factor behind all the brainstorming for the book was a desire to expand representation of Indigenous stories. Representation in children’s and young adults’ books matters, Smoker said. She was born on the Fort Peck Reservation and belongs to the Nakota, Lakota and Dakota tribes, and she works in Indigenous education. The book’s illustrator, Dale Deforest, is Navajo.

“I’ve seen Native Americans be invisible and be erased from the narrative and history,” she said. “I’ve seen flawed and inaccurate portrayals of Native American identities, and those portrayals are extremely damaging to Native American youth.”

It was important to her to be authentic and to get details right, which involved an intensive research process. They had to fact-check several stories involving constellations, for example, and they had friends and colleagues help with linguistics.

“It’s what had to be done,” she said. “I didn’t want to do this project without wanting to make that deep investment.”

“Thunderous” incorporates Indigenous traditions like oral storytelling, and it includes three of the seven Lakota values: generosity, fortitude and kinship. Protagonist Aiyana’s relationship with her grandmother and cousin, Kola, are important parts of the book, and friends show her generosity along the way. Smoker said one of her favorite aspects of the book is Aiyana’s relationship with Kola, as he is one of those “people who are very centered in our traditions and ways of knowing … It’s very important we have people like that.”

“Thunderous” is also a story about strength, as Aiyana must complete four challenges before she can return home, learning more about her culture, her heritage, and herself along the way.

Peeterse is white and not Indigenous, but formed a strong connection with Smoker while the two were in the University of Montana’s Master of Fine Arts program for poetry, where the two shared an office together. Now, they live down the street from each other in Helena and have been working closely.

Writing a graphic novel was a new challenge for Smoker and Peeterse, as the authors were presented with certain page limits, and one small change to the plot line could cause a domino effect requiring a complete re-working of certain sections of the book, Peeterse said.

Smoker said the duo’s background in poetry helped them be concise and intentional about word choice. Smoker, former poet laureate of Montana, has published a book of poetry titled “Another attempt at rescue,” and Peeterse has published two chapbooks: "Black Birds: Blue Horse, An Elegy” and “Dreadful: Luminosity, Letters.”

The graphic novel served as a powerful medium for telling Aiyana’s story, Smoker said. She hopes Native American youth feel a connection to or are inspired by Deforest’s illustrations, so they realize there are stories out there about them. She also hopes non-Native youth see contemporary portrayals of Native American people and build better understandings about them.

“We’re creating a building block," she said, "so hopefully other Native writers and storytellers can come along and do this."

