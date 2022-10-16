Rescue plan money begins showing up on Missoula stages

When Bryan Curt Kostors, a University of Montana composition instructor, premieres a short film with original music, “The River is Everywhere,” at the Roxy Theater on Wednesday, the project wouldn’t have happened without grant money.

The same is true for “The Nature of Change,” an original big-band piece that composer Naomi Moon Siegel wrote for the Hellgate Jazz Band, which they’ll play for the public for the first time in the school auditorium on Tuesday.

Those are two examples of an “incredible burst of creativity,” said Tatiana Gant, executive director of the Montana Arts Council. The grants were announced in the spring and required to produce projects by the year’s end. That means this fall, many will bear fruit.

The money was included in the American Rescue Plan Act. From there, it went to the National Endowment for the Arts, which distributed shares to state and regional arts organizations like the Montana Arts Council, a state agency.

The funds are “intended to boost Montana’s creative economy as it continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic,” according to the council’s website.

The MAC put out a call for applications and received 268 applications. It was able to fund 89. Thirty-nine artists in western Montana on this side of the divide (plus one on the Blackfeet Reservation) were accepted, for a total of $329,210 in funding.

With $754,000 total, MAC set a cap of $10,000, which is unusually high for an individual artist grant and exceeds the amount they typically give to organizations. (There were separate rounds of funding open to larger groups.) The council received far more highly qualified applicants than it could fund, and put out a call to the public to help review applications.

According to the NEA requirements, the applications need to have a public-facing project of some kind. The artists needed to be professional regarding their quality of work and work history, and the ideas needed to have artistic merit and be feasible with the amount of money they might receive.

The artist grants are project-based, with a maximum award of $10,000 to go toward the creation of new work and to expand audiences, according to the council’s site.

Jazz, fiddle and survival skills

The projects are varied, spanning from jazz albums and concert tours to visual art exhibitions and poetry.

Loren Stillman, a Missoula-based jazz saxophonist, started a tour of Montana last weekend at the ZACC Show Room. He and bassist Bob Bowman and drummer Mark Ferber are visiting small towns and larger cities.

Another state-themed project got funding: Johan Eriksson, a UM saxophone professor, proposed “Montana Sounds,” a state-themed album with a live group comprising UM jazz faculty combo featuring Eriksson (saxophone, flute), Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tommy Sciple (bass), Bob Ledbetter (percussion) and John Wicks (drums). They all contributed tunes: Troxel wrote a funk song, “The Hip Strip.” Eriksson’s compositions are named after the Bitterroot Valley and the Hi-Line. They’ve performed in and out of state, for local high schools and at breweries, with more to come. The album will be released later this year, and combined with the performances, the material can be used to help recruit students to the UM School of Music.

Geoffrey Taylor, who plays violin in bands like the Django Reinhardt-inspired group Night Blooming Jasmine, wrote solo works titled “12 Fantasias for 5-string Fiddle: New Music for 5-string Fiddle,” that he’s releasing as individual YouTube videos.

Buck Hitswithastick of Arlee, a Bitterroot Salish cultural expert and arts instructor, received funding for “Old Montana Ways.” He’s going to record the process of making primitive tools and weaponry and skills dating before European contact and without the use of metal, in a documentary that will be available to the public, he wrote in an email. He plans to shoot in high-elevation areas in northwest Montana, “showing things like boiling water without a pot and starting a fire without modern implements,” he said. Once complete, they’ll make the videos available for free to schools, universities and other educational organizations.

Filmmaker Andy Smetanka is working on a short documentary, “I Am The Wilma Theater,” about the historic venue. It will feature Annie Garde, the retired “Pea Green Boat” host, with a score by John Sporman, a bassist/composer with a history of writing for film and dance.

In visual art, ceramicist Alison Reintjes received a grant for a project called “Clay in Context.” She made planters, tables and stools that were installed in homes, yards and a business and then photographed by Rio Chantel. The images will go onto her new website and appear in a publication, inspired by design and lifestyle magazines.

Visual music and modular synth

Kostors is eclectic in a very modern way. A lecturer in the UM School of Music and chair of its composition department, he works on orchestral and chamber music with students. He’s also in charge of the music technology courses. Off-campus, he’s half of the experimental pop group Queenager and writes “visual music,” for abstract or narrative original films.

It’s a reflection of the activities he could partake in back in Los Angeles, where he got his doctorate at the University of Southern California.

His new work, “The River is Everywhere,” is a multifaceted creation that likely wouldn't have happened without funding — a concert, a film and an album. The public unveiling is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Roxy. He’ll perform the prelude-like section on keyboard and modular synthesizer, followed by the 12-minute film.

The movie was shot in Washington and Oregon, with director of photography Danny Corey. Their actor, Zoe Curzi, is “following river systems all the way to the ocean as a way to process grief and forgiveness,” Kostors said. Much of his work involves the landscape and in this one, it’s a way of processing grief.

The album will be released this fall on streaming services and Bandcamp. For the film, they’re going to apply to festivals. The Roxy screening will be rounded out with short films by state and local directors.

‘The Nature of Change’

The pandemic created a sense of uncertainty for live performers that still exists, and trombonist Siegel began thinking of ideas for projects that weren’t dependent on venues. She moved to Missoula after building her career outside, including Seattle, with Wayne Horvitz, a composer, pianist and bandleader.

For her, composing for large ensembles became an area of focus.

She wrote “The Nature of Change” for a big band. It recognizes transitions on many levels, she said. One, her collaborator Jesse Dochnal was moving into a new job at Hellgate High School from his previous post at Big Sky. It also was written in “light of all the more dramatic, unpredictable, bigger change we’ve all been going through.”

The piece combines written sections with “conduction,” a method of band-leading created by Butch Morris. She said the written section is “kind of a straight-ahead swing piece in a lot of ways,” with some dramatic shifts into ¾ rhythm and bouncy harmonic changes. Other times it’s more repetitive with subtle changes, a tonal reflection of how she sees change in the world.

“Sometimes it’s big and unsettling and discombobulating, and other times it’s just subtle and could be missed if you’re not paying attention,” she said.

Conduction is a concept invented by Morris, a classically trained conductor and innovative jazz musician. It allows a bandleader, using hand signals, to guide collective improvisation with a large ensemble. In Siegel’s version, there are written sections, and then other sections where she’ll cue an individual player or an entire section. She’s worked in this fashion with players of all levels. For students, she said it’s a way of leveling the playing field so that instrumentalists of any level who are interested in improvising can try it in a group context that’s different from asking them to take a full solo.

Siegel said the project wouldn’t be possible without the grant, unless she’d been able to connect with a band director who had funding of their own.

“It’s given me a chance to revisit Butch’s work and research him a little more, and feel like I’m doing justice, honoring his legacy and giving context while also doing it my own style,” she said.

For Dochnal’s students, he said working with a composer right in the room “elevates the depth of engagement.” They gain insight about the “sometimes intimidating process of creating something new for a jazz band,” and get feedback and suggestions about specific parts of the work.

“Knowing the composer is right in front of you gives the music unique relevance as they work toward a unified yet individually creative expression,” he said.

The performance is Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Hellgate High School Auditorium. It’s free and open to the public.

Afterward, the sheet music will go into the Missoula County Public Schools library of big-band music. The repertoire of large-ensemble jazz for high school groups can be somewhat homogeneous, and wanted to add her voice.

Visit art.mt.gov/arpa for the complete list.