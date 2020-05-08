Resources for arts and entertainment in Missoula during phase one reopening

• Last Best Print Fest 2020, The ZACC website, Facebook, Instagram, and 216 W. Main St, May 1-29. Last Best Print Fest is the ZACC's annual fundraiser for its community print shop. The event always includes a portfolio exchange and art opening for Montana and regional print-makers based on a theme, and an entire day of free demos in a wide variety of print-making styles. It also includes an engaging "bingo card" activity, where members of the community search for prints by the year’s featured artist in local businesses and nonprofits. This year’s LBPF will be a little different than years past, but all the major components will be there. As part of LBPF 2020 the ZACC Print Shop is hosting its ninth annual Portfolio Exchange with the theme of "Covers." Participating artists will supply an edition of 12 prints. Of the edition of 12, 10 of the prints will be redistributed to other participants in a random selection process. One print will be displayed in the LBPF Exhibition & Silent Auction on the ZACC website and the Greater Giving auction platform. Prints will also be displayed in the "Giant Front Windows Gallery" at 216 W. Main St. Artists will be able to pick up their collated portfolios on May 29, during the closing event, or when the ZACC is able to safely reopen (whichever comes first).