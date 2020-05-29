Resources for arts and entertainment in Missoula during Phase One reopening

Who's open and who's doing what? Artists, musicians, and related organizations, businesses and nonprofits have all been adapting their offerings during the coronavirus. Some are offering online and pick-up options, and others are reopening under the new rules in place by county health departments. Here's a guide to some options. To be included, email entertainer@missoulian.com by Tuesday afternoon.
Missoula
4 Ravens Gallery, 4ravensgallery.com: Open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m., by appointment with limited people allowed in the gallery; personal shopping services available with curbside delivery.
Art Attic Framing & Design is open Monday-Friday 9:30-5:30 for one on one appointments, virtual consultations, and curbside drop off/delivery. Call 406-728-5500 to schedule an appointment or visit artatticmt.com.
Artists’ Shop, missoulaartistsshop.com: Open Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See a new online shopping site, featuring art and fine crafts by local artists, as well as direct links to the artists for even more great work. Shipping is available. Go to missoulaartistsshopstore.com/ or at the gallery website missoulaartistsshop.com. Opening June 1: "Punctuated Pause," textile collage by Monica Thompson.
The Big Sky Drive musical duo presents a live concert on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. Go to the Big Sky Drive page on Facebook.
Bob Wire's Stay-at-Home Special: The Missoula songwriter and humorist has recorded video specials with songs and stories that you can view on his "ednor49" YouTube channel.
The Book Exchange, booksmontana.com, 406-728-6342: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Currently not accepting book returns.
Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-8780: Featured in June: "Under the Bigtop: Circus Paintings" by Beata, Lauris and Brandon Reintjes. First Friday, June 5.
The Clay Studio of Missoula, theclaystudioofmissoula.org:
• Online sales gallery featuring work by resident artist Lane Chapman plus an array of items by represented artists for online purchase.
• Educational resources. Check out the new "Clay Resources" and "Youth & Family Clay Resources" pages. The studio's artists-in-residence are developing some online course content.
• Classes. The studio assessing its classroom and coming up with solutions and new class structures. This will likely involve decreased class sizes, redesigning the classroom, and revised open studio use policies outside of class meeting times. There are no decisions made yet about summer adult classes, but hope to have some options in the works soon.
• Youth summer camps are still open for enrollment, but again, subject to change based on guidance and information that must be considered for the health and safety of the community.
• Clay resource page: theclaystudioofmissoula.org/clay-resources. A curated list of resources, both online and traditional media, that will enhance your research or inspirational quest through the world of ceramics.
• Kids and family clay resource page: theclaystudioofmissoula.org/kids-and-family-clay-resources. Browse a collection of simple and fun activities for all ages.
• Online gallery: theclaystudioofmissoula.org/online-gallery. Shop handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramic items and support our sales gallery artists online.
• Blog: theclaystudioofmissoula.org/blog. Stay up-to-date on Clay Studio of Missoula news, get interesting content, and engage with our community.
Dana Gallery, danagallery.com: View featured artists, the gallery's current exhibition and all the artworks available. Now open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m.
Ear Candy Music, 542-5029, earcandymusic.biz: Open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Mask or face covering required. Bandanna can be provided. Sanitizer or glove use required upon entering. Both can be provided. Maximum capacity is six people. Online ordering and delivery for vinyl, CDs and tapes.
Fact & Fiction Bookstore, 721-2881, factandfictionbooks.com: Store open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with limited number of customers allowed at one time. Online and phone orders available for mail and curbside pickup.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Now open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com: Open open to appointments Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 541-7100 to view gallery or drop off custom picture framing. Distance is practiced in the design process and in viewing the gallery. Virtual show of time-lapse watercolor painting videos by Don H. Mundt on YouTube and show of past works shown by video tours of the gallery to be found on Instagram for Don H. Mundt or Facebook at Gallery 709 or Montana Art and Framing. Art available to preview online and on Facebook. Opening June 5: SALTMINE 2020: "Unknown Mysteries" featuring artists Bev Beck Glueckert, Stephen Glueckert, Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli, Peter Keefer, Cathryn Mallory, and Karen Rice. First Friday, June 5, 5-9 p.m., weather permitting the big door will be open and the show will spill out into the parking lot for better social distancing. Cool Sips of Missoula will offer slushies, and milk-shakes with straws that can be used with a mask. The exhibition will also have a presence on-line on Facebook, Instagram, www.montanaart.com, and Gallery709.com.
Humanities Montana, humanitiesmontana.org:
• "Gather Round" is a DIY humanities toolkit. Each week Humanties Montana shares a quote or prompt for you to use at home — have a conversation with the people to whom you are closest.
• Read Sara Baume’s full essay “Home Waters” from the anthology "Hearth: Global Conversations on Community, Identity, and Place."
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring new displays thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Now open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Missoula Children's Theatre, 728-1911, mctinc.org: Through May 30, the Missoula Children’s Theatre is releasing materials for people to put on their own musical at home as part of their new Playdate program. Each Monday, MCT will provide a script, music tracks and guidance on building props and a set, choreography and costume design through live-streamed videos on social media. Families are encouraged to share photos and videos of their performance at the end of the week. To sign up for the program, visit mctinc.org.
Missoula Art Museum, 728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org:
Take advantage of the Missoula Art Museum’s free — and fun — digital resources. The museum remains closed to the public in response to the spread of COVID-19 through June 3, but MAM’s commitment to sharing contemporary art and artists with the public continues.
• Learning platforms: Engage with current and past exhibitions using two distance-learning platforms. Museum as Megaphone features the most recent fall exhibitions at MAM, including "Rick Bartow: Things You Know But Cannot Explain" and "Lillian Pitt: Honoring My Ancestors." Resources include video tours of the museum, reproductions of the artwork, art-making projects, artist interviews, and more. The second platform, "Love Letters to the Collection," On Demand, asks participants to send a love letter to art. MAM’s exhibition, "Love Letters to the Collection," is uniquely suited to virtual engagement, with each featured artwork having a “personal” e-mail address. New artworks from MAM’s Contemporary American Indian Art Collection (CAIAC) are added to this exhibition each week by guest curators. Using the popular and free platform Teachable, Love Letters is accessible to audiences near and far through the popular and free website Teachable.
• Art-making projects at home: Download fun, art-making projects for families and children! Each worksheet is designed to help use simple art materials and common household items based on the works and techniques of current exhibiting artists. All projects have been tested and approved by MAM staff members and their children. New additions added weekly.
• Supporting teen artists: Teens are encouraged to continue creating and sharing their art while at home. Teen open studio weekly sessions continue over Zoom each Thursday afternoon. A social media campaign, #MAMhomestudio, keeps middle- and high-school-aged students artistically engaged while schools are closed. When MAM re-opens, the Teen Art Council will coordinate a collaborative exhibition featuring the artwork created by their peers during this unprecedented time.
The Missoula Farmers’ Market open for its 48th season at its North Higgins location by the Red XXXX’s. The Market will run its normal hours from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. under the new pandemic parameters selling spring plant and veggie starts and produce. Prior to the opening, customers are encouraged to visit the online shopping site where they can order a number of additional products for pick up on May 30. To pre-order, visit missoulafarmersmarket.com. For further information contact the market manager by email at meredithprintz@misoulafarmersmarket.com, call 274-3042 or find the Market on Facebook and Instagram.
The Missoula Fine Art Studio, 703-906-2967, missoulafineartstudio.com: The classically trained instructors at the Missoula Fine Art Studio are starting to post online tutorials.
Missoula Public Library, 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: Literary and educational resources available at missoulapubliclibrary.org/resources/databases-a-z. Resource include Mango Languages, Kids Info Bits, Novelist Plus and Novelist K-8 plus much more.
• eBooks and audio books available at missoulapubliclibrary.org/download-books-movies-music-and-magazines.
• Watercolor painting class continues with an online platform each week. https://tinyurl.com/mplwatercolor.
Montana Area Music Association, mama4mt.org: The musicians group is featuring artists on its social media channels on Fridays and plans on compiling live streams for its newsletter.
Montana Museum of Art and Culture: Now open with health protocols. Featured exhibit through Aug. 29: "Monte Dolack: The Artist's Nature" in the PARTV Center, UM. Call 243-2522. Masks required or provided for those without them. Groups limited to 10. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m.
Murphy/Jubb Fine Art, kendahljanjubb.com: Now open at 10 a.m. with a limit of five people in the gallery at any given time.
Painting with a Twist, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/missoula. Classes have resumed. Friday, May 29: "Solar System," 7 p.m. $39. Saturday, May 30: "Enjoy the Ride," 2 p.m. $39. (public and Twist at Home). "Midnight River," 7 p.m. $39 (Twist at Home). Wednesday, June 3: "Drippy Rainbow," 7 p.m. $39. Thursday, June 4: "Painted Feathers," 7 p.m. $37 (public and Twist at Home). Friday, June 5: "The Child," 7 p.m. $39. Ages 18 and over.
Radius Gallery, 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Online shop available for its current exhibitions and represented artists, and they are open by appointment.
Rockin’ Rudy’s, rockinrudys.com: Now open. Pick-up and mail orders still available.
The Roxy Theater, theroxytheater.org: The community theater is temporarily closed, but new members can receive a three-month subscription to MUBI, a curated streaming service. Also view new independent films through "Roxy and Chill," and your rental fee goes to support the nonprofit.
Sean Howard Burress hosts live virtual concerts every Monday at 8 p.m. Go to the Sean Burress channel on YouTube
Shakespeare & Co., 549-9010, shakespeareandco.com: Now open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Online ordering and delivery still available.
Spark! Creativity at Home, sparkartlearning.org: Arts educational online resources and activities designed for any families to enjoy doing at home with minimal supplies.
String Orchestra of the Rockies, sormt.org/ArmchairConcerts: The "Armchair Concerts" series features selected recordings from past SOR concerts.
Southgate Mall: Now open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.
Travis Yost and Tom Catmull host live concerts every Monday at 7 p.m. Go to facebook.com/TravisYostMusic.
Zootown Arts Community Center, zootownarts.org:
• Paint-Your-Own-Pottery Curbside, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 549-7555 or email dana@zootownarts.org to order and to schedule a pick-up time. Visit the website to look through available pottery inventory and add pieces to your cart. Complete your payment and submit your order. When the ZACC is notified of your order they will select and package your items, and call you when items are ready for pickup (and also obtain your glaze preferences). When you finish painting at home, return dry pottery in provided packaging and staff members will fire it for you.
• In addition to curbside service, starting Saturday, May 30, the ZACC's Paint-Your-Own-Pottery Studio and Artists' Shop will be open. Tables will be spaced to accommodate for social distancing and staff will be wearing masks. Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. The Youth Interactive Play Area, Free Community Art Supply Closet and Show Room remain closed.
Bitterroot
Art City, 407 Main St., Hamilton: Open Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and by appointment.
Art Focus, 215 Main St., Hamilton: Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Artisans on Second, 175 S. Second St., Hamilton: Open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Bitterroot Public Library, Hamilton, 363-1670. The Bitterroot Public Library has begun its reopening process with Curbside Holds Pickups available now and the the library will offer limited patron access.
Online events planned for the month include weekly virtual Story Time. Find the link on the library’s website, on Facebook or contact the library for more information.
A Story Walk for children is now up in Claudia Driscoll Park for parents, children and families. Story Walk involves a book on signs posted on a walking path that that each family enjoys together taking turns so only one family participates at a time. The Story Walk is available during open park hours.
• Temporary operating hours are Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Only 10 people, including staff, will be allowed in the library at one time (per Montana governor's guidelines).
• All visitors (including children) are required to have an accepted face covering, such as a scarf, bandanna or mask while in the library.
• The library will continue to provide curbside holds pickup services to those unable or unwilling to enter the library.
• Visits will be limited to less than 30 minutes per day per visitor to use a computer, browse items and checkout only. There will be no seating available except at a computer.
• Visitors are strongly encouraged to bring their library card with them into the library in order to use the self-checkout station
• No more than two computers will be available to the public initially (due to distancing requirements). Patrons are strongly encouraged to be able to navigate the computer themselves. Staff may be available to assist but at a safe distance.
• All visits and computer use will be first come, first served.
• Items returned to the library will be quarantined for 72 hours but will not accrue late fees.
• All items must be returned to the book drops only.
Chapter One Book Store, Hamilton, chapter1bookstore.com, 363-5220: Now open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Limit on used book trade-ins while we make room and time to clean properly. Curbside delivery and online orders still available.
Montana Bliss Artworks, 101 S. Seventh St., Hamilton: Open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
North Valley Public Library, Stevensville, northvalleypubliclibrary.org: June 1: "The Bitterroot Monarch Project" virtual event, 6 p.m. From June 8-July 27 get your Kids' and Teens' Summer Maker Kits. Register each week at northvalleylibrary.org for a different science experiment, art/craft project or a maker activity. Pick up the kits on Mondays or Tuesdays between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Kids will be tailored for ages group from 0-18. A library card (or digital-only card) provides access to digital audiobook and ebook collection through MontanaLibrary2Go. Rubber Duck Reading Club and Book Bingo for Kids and Teens, June 8-Aug. 10. Materials will be available for curbside pickup, just call or print materials from the library's website. Mother Goose Swings & Swings Online! Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Story Time Live Online! every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Library hours during phase one have been modified to the following: Monday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday closed. Materials available by curbside pickup. Call to request materials or place holds online. Patrons may not come into the building to browse the collection. Wear a mask to curbside pickup or stand back 6 feet from the door. Thirty-minute computer sessions are available by appointment only if you have a mask.
Kalispell
Hockday Museum of Art, Kalispell, hockadaymuseum.org: The museum and gift shop will reopen on Saturday, May 16, with limited capacity and enhanced sanitization requirements.
ImagineIF Libraries, www.imagineiflibraries.org. ImagineIF Libraries will open their doors starting May 19, offering new open hours. Kalispell: Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 10-11 a.m. for vulnerable populations. Bigfork: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 10-11 for vulnerable populations. Columbia Falls: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 10-11 a.m. for vulnerable populations
Enhanced safety measures are in place to protect the welfare of staff and customers; including social distancing signage and floor markings, quarantining books and other materials, and frequently sanitizing high touch surfaces.
Furniture and toys have been removed from the children’s department and computers are unavailable for now. Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask, to swiftly find their materials and proceed to check out. There are special hours designated for vulnerable populations to access the library.
Book returns will also reopen with specific hours for drops, and curbside pickup will continue. The library's virtual branch will remain open. Unique virtual programs on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, such as Virtual Trivia Night, Early Literacy Classes and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities will continue.
Librarians are always available by phone or email: Mon-Fri, 10-6. To get in touch with a librarian, email asklib@imagineiflibraries.org or call 406-758-5820. Customers are also encouraged to monitor ImagineIF’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.
