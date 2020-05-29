Resources for arts and entertainment in Missoula during Phase One reopening

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com: Open open to appointments Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 541-7100 to view gallery or drop off custom picture framing. Distance is practiced in the design process and in viewing the gallery. Virtual show of time-lapse watercolor painting videos by Don H. Mundt on YouTube and show of past works shown by video tours of the gallery to be found on Instagram for Don H. Mundt or Facebook at Gallery 709 or Montana Art and Framing. Art available to preview online and on Facebook. Opening June 5: SALTMINE 2020: "Unknown Mysteries" featuring artists Bev Beck Glueckert, Stephen Glueckert, Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli, Peter Keefer, Cathryn Mallory, and Karen Rice. First Friday, June 5, 5-9 p.m., weather permitting the big door will be open and the show will spill out into the parking lot for better social distancing. Cool Sips of Missoula will offer slushies, and milk-shakes with straws that can be used with a mask. The exhibition will also have a presence on-line on Facebook, Instagram, www.montanaart.com, and Gallery709.com.