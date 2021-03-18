Review: Buswell's timeless but contemporary B&W West

In the 1970s, the British composer Gavin Bryars wrote a piece called “The Sinking of the Titanic,” based on a repeated fragment of a song that was allegedly played by a string quartet as the most famous sinking of a ship occurred. By zooming in on one slice of a tune, with its old-fashioned sense of melancholy, and elongating it to some 25 minutes (depending on the performance), he created an elegy for a disappearing world.
The same feeling of familiarity and disorienting unease occurs paging through a new book, “Richard S. Buswell: Fifty Years of Photography.” The Helena artist doesn’t shoot the color and life of contemporary Montana in the keyed-up color that we see so often online, but black-and-white, like meditations on the past. (The title of a previous book was “What They Left Behind.”) He’s spent decades exploring ghost towns and homesteads, finding new ways to think about the remnants before they're gone entirely.
The early outdoor pieces are a pleasure, since he has a keen eye for unusual Montana sights. He points his lens upward into a loading chute to the tree-line that makes it appear to be a gateway to a better world as seen by a tired laborer. You see striking images like “Half House,” which appears to be quite literally, an old home halved and, in his composition, framed as such. In other pictures, broken organ keys jut out at uneven angles, almost like an illustration on a 1950s Blue Note album cover.
As time progresses, Buswell moves closer to his subjects, and the art becomes less regionally specific and far more abstract and pattern-oriented. He shoots relics in a nearly studious fashion — the spiral of mine bits like seed pods in a corral that feel like microscopic lifeforms.
Buswell’s focus on the beauty of decay in artifacts, organic or not, has a focused intensity that will appeal not only to historians, but fans of Western gothic and Cormac McCarthy’s novels. They feel contemporary, too. See the haunting photo of a doll arm extending outward, bodiless, into the black void.
He’s also a medical doctor, which might explain his some of his subjects: He looks closely at animal skulls and the parts of flowers and fungi. He zooms in so much that you don’t know quite what you’re looking at, and the visual texture takes over. One picture might be a galactic phenomenon, or it might be a church window in way you haven’t seen it before.