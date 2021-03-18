Review: Buswell's timeless but contemporary B&W West

In the 1970s, the British composer Gavin Bryars wrote a piece called “The Sinking of the Titanic,” based on a repeated fragment of a song that was allegedly played by a string quartet as the most famous sinking of a ship occurred. By zooming in on one slice of a tune, with its old-fashioned sense of melancholy, and elongating it to some 25 minutes (depending on the performance), he created an elegy for a disappearing world.

The same feeling of familiarity and disorienting unease occurs paging through a new book, “Richard S. Buswell: Fifty Years of Photography.” The Helena artist doesn’t shoot the color and life of contemporary Montana in the keyed-up color that we see so often online, but black-and-white, like meditations on the past. (The title of a previous book was “What They Left Behind.”) He’s spent decades exploring ghost towns and homesteads, finding new ways to think about the remnants before they're gone entirely.