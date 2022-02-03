Review: Caroline Patterson's 'The Stone Sister'

"The Stone Sister" shouldn’t be a threatening novel to approach, but as I kept looking at it sitting on my desk I had the same feeling of apprehension you’d get before jumping into an icy spring pool or a cold shower. But once I opened the book and read the first sentence —

“Louise Gustafson liked to think her life began when a screen door banged shut in Blue Earth, Minnesota.”

— the world around me seemed to dissolve into the Missoula Writing Collective executive director’s late-summer river-clear writing and smooth sentences that lead into one another like the story twines itself around its characters.

The writing is really what should be commended in this novel. The technical ability of Patterson is not to be underestimated at any cost, because once you do, you’ll be wondering how exactly you were sucker-punched by the sheer beauty of what is being described, or the uncanny ability she demonstrates in her understanding of the characters she has put on the page.

“The world was slush, punctuated by the slump of snow sliding down from the roof and the sudden uptick in the obituaries and every day another neighbor planning to move on from Bridger, to bigger cities, better jobs, more interesting friends — plans that would dissipate with the arrival of good weather, barbecues and trips to the lake — they were merely the plans that sustained them during the slop and grey of March.”

While the sentence above is worth diagramming for the multitudinous subordinate clauses that come together to create one perfect structure for meaning to reside in, "The Stone Sister" is at its heart an emotional novel, a novel based on the thundering kinds of emotion that secrets and incredible choices force through the characters as they come to grips with something Patterson herself did when she was 16 years old and her father told her she had a sister — also named Caroline — who was institutionalized because she had been born with Down syndrome. That same secret is at the heart of "The Stone Sister," as is the investigation that ripped the curtain open on the systematic warehousing of children with developmental disabilities.

Secrets and lies and unveilings are all throughout this book, and Patterson does a wonderful job of balancing them all while writing a novel about the internal tensions a family faces because of the parents’ decision to put their child into that system.

I also admit what drew me so much more deeply into the book was my own experiences with the things Patterson writes with such beauty and grace about. I spent two years as a court reporter in Helena, and recognize the country Patterson is describing. The fact she does it so well, to the point I felt as if I was seeing it all for the first time, was nothing short of astonishing.

Thomas Plank is a former Missoulian and Independent Record journalist. When he is not working for Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, he is fly-fishing western Montana's rivers and considering better ways to expand his bookcase situation because let him tell you, he's running out of room already.

