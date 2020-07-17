Review: 'First Cow,' a western fable of unpasteurized poetry

Friendship is indeed what "First Cow," a simple and radiant Old West fable, is about. The movie opens with a quote from William Blake about its indispensable and homely place in life: "The bird a nest, the spider a web, man friendship." But as a portrait of human connection, "First Cow" is situated within the rugged terrain of capitalism, even the rough and ill-formed variety found 200 years ago in the Pacific Northwest.

King-Lu, the sharper schemer of the two, senses an opportunity. "History isn't here yet," he says. "It's coming but maybe this time we can take it on our own terms." The tragedy of "First Cow" is that it has, in fact, already arrived, and any momentary window of opportunity and freedom is fast closing for Cookie and King-Lu.

Ordered by the area's local official (Toby Jones), the territory's first bovine (Evie, in the credits) arrives on a raft while onlookers gawk. The force of history has been heralded by many sounds before — a railroad whistle, for instance. But I can't recall it ever before arriving with a "moo." One man jokes that the cow is no more suitable to the Oregon frontier than the white man.