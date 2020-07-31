Review: Stephen Braun's activist art feels more vital than ever

Braun's images of virus-like forms on human bodies, police brutality and white supremacists, an issue in his home base in the Flathead, seem to have flown off the surfaces of his sculptures directly into the news feeds.

***

These have been issues for a long time, of course. Braun, who lives outside of Whitefish, worked on these pieces for the course of several years at home and during an artist residency in Oregon.

In his artist statement, Braun says that he's "tried for many years to create change through environmental activism, legal challenges, and legislation. My art is just another form of activism."

His work presents an alternative, and more calming way, of thinking about those concerns than an anxiety-inducing morning scan of the New York Times homepage. Still, it can be "a little hard to have reality reflected back at you," Reintjes said, but he thinks Braun's work feels so unusual that you ask yourself whether you've seen anything quite like it before.

Based on written description alone, it might seem overwhelming, or overloaded with information, voices and imagery — a maelstrom that pulls the viewer down too many trails of thought as the eye moves around a sculpture that he's packed with symbols.