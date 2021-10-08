Review: 'Titane' is feral and wildly original cinema

"Titane" is a shock to the system.

Unbound by genre, decency or form, French writer-director Julia Ducournau's Palme d'Or recipient is pulsating and passionately defiant cinema that nearly defies explanation. Or at least explanation can hardly do it justice (neither does a simple R rating); this is just something that needs to be experienced. I can't promise that you'll like it, but I'm not even certain the concept of like and dislike even apply to "Titane." And don't worry, even with the unhinged violence and gore, there's been no reports yet of fainting in any "Titane" screenings, as was the case with her first film "Raw."

Part of the reason why it's so hard to explain what "Titane" is about is because it is continually changing its shape. Even the official synopsis takes a pass and simply gives a dictionary definition for the title. Ducournau's "Titane" has shades of Lynchian-sensuality and Cronenbergian-madness, but it's also all her own. It's even quite funny at times.