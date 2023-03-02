"Perma Red," by Debra Magpie Earling; Milkweed Editions (345 pp, $18)

Rare for a publicist’s note to make top billing in a review, but Morgan LaRocca’s note to reviewers about why "Perma Red" went out of print 20 years ago rings too honest to skip.

“'Perma Red' was first published in 2002 and has since gone out of print. Considered by many readers to be a 'lost classic' – originally misunderstood as a love story – we’re proud to introduce new readers to Earling’s mesmerizing, haunting, propulsive novel.”

Debra Magpie Earling is a creative writing professor emeritus at the University of Montana and a Bitterroot Salish woman. "Perma Red" certainly has the bona fides of a creative writing professor: beautiful language, complex characters, a legitimate and earned sense of where you are in the story. It’s also a gnarly, unflinching look at violence against women. "Perma Red" is Russian in both its polyphonic narration and characterization of Louise White Elk and the three men who chase and attempt to corner her by money, violence and "love."

“Polyphonia” is a term I’m recycling from a New York Review of Books review of Eugene Vodolazkin’s "Brisbane," a Russian novel by a Russian writer who references a theory of literature coined by Mikhail Bakhtin about Fyodor Dostoevsky’s ability to write novels where an author interacts with their characters as equals.

That’s a lot of learned language to get at what I think is the core of Earling’s success with "Perma Red" – treating her characters as something more than just puppets, but as instances of obsession, of struggle, of living in a world with an edge scalloped and bleeding from the impacts of life and sudden, shocking death. Obsession is the real center of the novel, the obsession of men with controlling women and especially Indigenous women. Baptiste Yellow Knife, Charlie Kicking Woman and Harvey Stoner all offer visions of danger, of veiled threat and clear, bony brutality, but they all have reasons for it, too. Earling isn’t writing a Manichean myth about good and evil, but about the aftershocks of colonial violence and the long tail of violence against Indigenous women.

Red is the color of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. According to the Urban Indian Health Institute, Indigenous women are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than all other ethnicities; are twice as likely to be raped in comparison to white women; and more than four out of five Indigenous women have experienced violence at some point during their lives. Louise White Elk is part of those odds, those statistical frames that offer a way to consider the sheer scale of violence against Indigenous women even as each new story that comes via newspaper, national organization’s report, or story told on social media has a different shard of ice that will pierce the heart.

"Perma Red" isn’t an easy read. The writing is lovely, emotionally resonant and filled to the brim with depth and pathos for the Flathead and the people who live there. But it’s a novel of pain and sorrow first and foremost, and it’s a pain and sorrow that looks a lot like it has for the last half millenia.