Revisiting Salish artist's journey to the tar sands

He learned more about the destruction of habitat in Canada, including black bear territory.

“For tribal people, animals are relations,” he said. “The land itself, in a traditional sense, is more or less our book, our record, our stories with landmarks and different things that contain the stories that have been passed down for tens of thousands of years, and once they’re gone, you’ve lost a page of your book,” he said.

Clairmont’s no stranger to humor in his work either. He came upon the humble image of gummy bears, which come in four colors, one for each cardinal direction. And a pun — “chewz” — that looped back to the arrow sign.

And he decided he would go all the way up to Fort McMurray, Alberta, again. Travel has been a part of many of his art projects in the past. “Traditionally of course, our people would travel to site to site to site, from location to location to location, depending on the needs of our communities, so we were involved in travel all the time,” he said.

One of his first major travel pieces came much earlier in his career.