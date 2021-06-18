 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
River City Roots Festival unveils 2021 lineup
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

River City Roots Festival unveils 2021 lineup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
River City Roots Festival (copy)

The Lil’ Smokies performing at 2014 River City Roots Festival.

 MICHAEL GALLACHER, Missoulian

The River City Roots Festival has announced its lineup for Aug. 27-28.

The Lil’ Smokies, the nationally touring progressive bluegrass band that started in Missoula, will headline for the fourth time on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The free festival, which was called off last year, is back on for West Main Street, with a full roster of bands along with food trucks and a drink garden. The music is free.

Friday’s headliner is Super Chikan, a Mississippi Delta blues guitarist who makes his own instruments, according to a news release from the Missoula Downtown Association.

Here’s the rest of the lineup:

Rapidgrass — A Colorado bluegrass band.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sol Driven Train — South Carolina roots with Afro-Caribbean and New Orleans influences.

Growling Old Men — Livingston Americana.

Hot Buttered Rum — San Francisco progressive bluegrass.

Sally & George — Nashville Americana.

Cowboy Andy and the Salamanders — Missoula indie rock for kids.

The Timber Rattlers — Missoula bluegrass.

For more information, go to rivercityrootsfestival.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Angelina Jolie says three of her kids were ready to testify against Brad Pitt

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News