River City Roots Festival unveils 2021 lineup

The River City Roots Festival has announced its lineup for Aug. 27-28.

The Lil’ Smokies, the nationally touring progressive bluegrass band that started in Missoula, will headline for the fourth time on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The free festival, which was called off last year, is back on for West Main Street, with a full roster of bands along with food trucks and a drink garden. The music is free.

Friday’s headliner is Super Chikan, a Mississippi Delta blues guitarist who makes his own instruments, according to a news release from the Missoula Downtown Association.

Here’s the rest of the lineup:

Rapidgrass — A Colorado bluegrass band.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sol Driven Train — South Carolina roots with Afro-Caribbean and New Orleans influences.

Growling Old Men — Livingston Americana.

Hot Buttered Rum — San Francisco progressive bluegrass.

Sally & George — Nashville Americana.