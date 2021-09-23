Rob Travolta music review: Bass and drums at the center

First things first: Rob Travolta is just a name. The actual Rob in the group is Rob Cave, the bassist for Missoula rock band Fuuls.

For his side project, Cave has teamed up with drummer Cole Bronson for a collection of songs in which synth, bass and drums are the focal point, making for a tasty 25 minutes of wordless anthems that have a proggy technique and a songwriter's mindset.

While setting aside the guitar (mostly) and vocals (entirely), these are fully fledged songs that invite all manner of moods. Despite the self-effacing presentation, a track called “John Wayne Gets Worst Dad of the Year Award” is an emotionally rich cascade of basslines and some light six-string noise.

“Nearly 30” might make one brace for an indie rock song about aging, but instead it’s a bouncy and wide-eyed instrumental track that's open to possibilities. It’s also a low-key but showcase electric bass. While the synths carry the melody, Cave plays more like a guitarist, allowing the warmth of the instrument’s upper register to shine through — he's more than proficient but never dips into the virtuoso cliches like slapping.