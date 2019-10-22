The second iteration of Rocktober — a continuation of a longtime cover band show tradition in Missoula — at the Zootown Arts Community Center is lined up as part of the opening festivities for the new space on Main Street downtown.
The event was held at the ZACC for the first time in 2018, with all ticket proceeds going toward the nonprofit community arts space. This year brings members of local bands once more, to play covers of songs by Blink-182, The Kinks, Beach House and the Pixies.
Past years have seen some supergroups of well-known musicians performing in costume as the bands they’re covering. The ZACC teased this year that members of Fantasy Suite, Shahs, Sasha Bell Band and Go Hibiki (with around 18 others) will participate.
Costumes are highly encouraged for audience members as well, and there’s a cash bar for those of age open from 7:30-10 p.m.