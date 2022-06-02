Ronan student's photo picked for show at L.A. museum

A Ronan high-schooler’s portrait of her younger sister in a jingle dress is heading to the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

Katie Medicine Bull, a sophomore at Two Eagle River School, entered portraits in a nationwide open call for teenage photographers called “Reconnecting With,” between Getty Unshuttered and Amplifier, a nonprofit art and activism organization.

It needed to be a portrait, the 16-year-old said. The subject could be “reconnecting with your life after COVID, or with your culture,” she said. And it was “such a time crunch,” she said.

They only had about a month to take pictures. Medicine Bull wanted to emphasize the “culture aspect,” she said, and reconnecting.

“I just recently moved up here about a year and a half ago,” she said. "We came up here and we didn't really know our Salish family’s culture or anything like that. So I really wanted to use this as an opportunity to get some culture out of it."

The deadline approaching, she took her younger sister, Lily Blossom, her own jingle dress from when she was younger, and found a scenic spot. She also shot one of her mother, Tracey Littlewolf, holding hands with her sister with the Mission Mountains in view.

She was at school when her mother got a call — they needed a title. “I got pulled from class. It was just insane. I didn’t believe it,” she said.

She’s one of 20 photographers picked out of 1,700 entries. The show will be on view June 14-Oct. 16. Her family is raising money to see if they can make it out for the opening banquet. Go to bit.ly/medicine-bull. Littlewolf said they’ll aim for a later date if need be.

Littlewolf said that her daughter has “always been really creative, from drawing to painting. She just found another part of her creativity through photography.”

She didn’t really get into photography until they moved to Ronan and she began taking classes through Our Community Record with instructor David Spear. They learned technique, theory and darkroom and digital camera tricks.

Spear said she took photography classes each term this past year.

“When the fall hit, we have a picture that she made that was the first foggy day, and the way that she worked the edit was kind of painting-like,” Spear said.

Spear, who also teaches at Salish-Kootenai College, heard about the competition and encouraged the students to try it out. “Katie at the time happened to be really working steadily at picture-making,” he said. She would shoot on weekends, and was diligent about editing and discarding things that didn’t work.

Medicine Bull said she wants to take more photography classes. She said she looks at pictures differently now, with some over-analyzing.

“Every time I take a picture, it’s like, ‘How can I make this better?’ ”

