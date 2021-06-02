Roxy reopens: Theater resumes public screenings after a year

If they’d wanted, the theater could have opened in December, Steinberg said, but “that hasn’t felt like the vibe of the community,” and they didn’t experience any pressure from the public to resume screenings.

The private movie party rentals that started last July were popular — in December they had about 85, said operations manager John Budge. A more typical month was 30 to 35.

“It's tapered off considerably,” Steinberg said, “in part because I think there are other things for people to do. It's also that time of year where people are eager to go out, but we're still going to offer it as a thing that we do.”

They’ve brought back some staff members for a total of 14, whereas prior to the pandemic they had about 24 including film festival employees. “We can’t expect to go from zero to 60,” he said.

But he does expect that “by the end of the year, if all goes well in terms of public health, we’ll be firing on all cylinders once again,” he said.

Tammy Bodlovic, the development director, said that “Since we closed in March of 2020, we’ve seen a great outpouring of support from the Missoula community and beyond,” including people who have moved away.