Roxy Theater looks to raise $100K due to higher operating costs

Tickets stay the same price, but expenses have gone up for the Roxy Theater.

The nonprofit community cinema’s operating costs in its budget for fiscal year of 2022-23 have increased by $100,000. Drivers included the higher cost of goods and energy, plus paying competitive wages for their employees in Missoula, where the cost of housing has spiked.

“We also don't want to pass the expense on to the paying customers, because we like keeping movies affordable, we like keeping our concessions affordable as part of our model,” said Mike Steinberg, Roxy executive director. Because it’s a nonprofit, the Roxy seeks community support for the $100,000 difference.

“It's clear that we need to increase revenue, and fundraising is an option,” he said.

The Roxy has three indoor theaters in its main building, which it owns, plus the Roxy Annex next door. In the warmer months it opens the Roxy Garden for outdoor screenings and performances.

Besides the year-round showings of independent films, the programs include curated series and community events like live comedy. Then there are its four festivals — the International Wildlife Film Festival, the Montana Film Festival and Kiddomatic, a children’s festival, and Camp Horror, a genre-centric summer event.

The theater was closed to the public for a year during COVID, after which they increased wages for their staff. Support through the CARES Act and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant helped temporarily. Now they’re trying to “normalize” the increase, Steinberg said.

The Roxy has 24 employees, including staff from the four film festivals, many of whom take on different tasks at different times of the year.

Inflation has played a role, too. Their organic popcorn has become more expensive to produce as oil and butter prices have increased, the former likely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“That safflower oil that we use is almost three times as much as it was a year and a half ago,” he said.

They also don’t want to pass on price increases to movie-goers. Tickets for adults are still $9, for instance, which Steinberg said is an affordable way to entertain yourself for a few hours.

In somewhat of a surprise amid the rising costs, the theater set a new record with their screening of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which he said reflects a shift in the demographic that’s returned to the theaters since they opened.

They’re “staying aware of the reality that audiences are generally younger than the last time so programming does reflect that,” he said, adding that they’ll keep their offerings broad, which is somewhat rare for independent theaters, and “we don't want to pander and we don’t want to ostracize.”

“There's movies for everyone, which is what it’s always been,” he said.

Re-opening year

After vaccinations became widely available in the summer of 2021, the Roxy reopened for public screenings. Prior to that, they rented out individual theaters for private parties so people could watch a movie with their chosen “pod.” They also screened films in the garden and Ogren Park with the Paddleheads.

The efforts were recognized with the 2022 Missoula Downtown Assocation’s award for Downtown Business of the Year, which cited its “extreme creativity in programming through the pandemic as well as its powerful return to in-person movies.”

The numbers for the full fiscal year of 2021-22 haven't been tallied yet. Not counting June, Steinberg said the attendance was 46,000. They estimate that June attendance will be roughly 8,000-10,000, which would give them about 54,000-56,000 for the year. That's about 10,000 under the attendance in FY2018-19, the last full fiscal year before the pandemic, Steinberg said.

They screened 400 unique titles in FY2021-22, which is close to the line-up in FY2018-19.

Steinberg said that initial reopening of the theaters in 2021 was a slow but aided by attention-grabbing films like “In the Heights” and the the Anthony Bourdain documentary “Roadrunner.”

During fall of 2021, movies came and went rather quickly on one- to two-week runs. Then the demographic of customers returning to the theaters yielded an unexpected hit.

Before the pandemic, the Roxy's No. 1 movie of all time was Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” which opened on Christmas Day 2019. Then in late March of this year, they opened “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” an A24 multiverse movie directed by “the Daniels,” as the team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are known.

It’s still playing through Thursday, July 7, making it the longest-running, highest-grossing film since the theater began year-round programming in 2014. Steinberg said the earned revenue numbers were comparable to the end of a calendar year, when studios typically release their awards-centric films and the Roxy sees increase in concessions and tickets.

He thinks it could come back in some form, since it’s “the kind of movie that people just want to keep seeing.”

They kept another hit, “Jackass Forever," for a longer run than it may have in the past, too. Some parts of the “old playbook” are still in the cards, such as bringing in blockbuster films after their initial run, opening “Top Gun: Maverick,” on Fourth of July weekend.

Films with an older-skewing audience filled seats, such as “Downton Abbey: A New Era.” As a whole, they're monitoring what audiences are interested in and planning accordingly.

Earlier this spring, IWFF returned to a full slate of indoor films with a home-viewing option.

They screened 26 features and 46 shorts across four venues. That resulted in 2,388 tickets sold, with more than 3,000 attendees for the free youth matinees. One of its features, “Fire of Love,” about a married couple of volcano scientists, sold out multiple screenings and will return later this year.

Festival director Carrie Richer said the WildWalk parade, back for the first time since, 2019, brought record attendance, as did those youth programs.

They also prioritized the filmmaker visits and travel stipends with the aid of sponsorships. They thought it was “essential” to bring the filmmakers here, and more than 20 came for Q&As, hikes and produced short films here in the area.

Coming attractions

Up ahead, the Roxy is going to screen “Nope,” a science-fiction horror film from Jordan Peele; and “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” a movie about a tiny shell based on homemade web videos made by Jenny Slate and her partner Dean Fleischer-Camp, a director.

Also keep an eye out for the fantasy epic “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” by director George Miller (“Mad Max: Fury Road.”) It stars Idris Elba as a djinn and Tilda Swinton as a scholar in a story based on A.S. Byatt’s “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye.”

They’re planning some classics for the Roxy Garden this year, such as “American Movie,” and “Ed Wood.” The Camp Horror film festival also will screen there. The group Club Soda, which performs evening-length improv, has a summer line-up. Travis Yost is hosting monthly songwriter circle events, too.

At the Montana Film Festival in the fall, they hope to screen “The Unknown Country,” an independent drama starring Lily Gladstone, who’s now gained as much success as any University of Montana alum since JK Simmons.

The year will close out with screenings of her biggest movie yet — she's starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon."

