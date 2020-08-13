Roxy to debut new outdoor cinema space with 'Singing in the Rain' this weekend

“It remains extremely funny and there was even a little singing along,” he said.

While the space could potentially hold 50 to 60 people, the Roxy is only seating 25-30 for each showing in order to space individuals, couples or groups 6 feet apart. Beverages and their famous organic popcorn will be available for purchase outside so guests don’t have to go inside for refreshments.

Steinberg said they hope the “Movies in the Garden” provide a sense of community and togetherness that we’re all starved for right now and another option to see film safely, in addition to the stadium screenings.

“People are really hungry for entertainment and a fun experience. Even with social distancing and people wearing masks, I think there’s still something to be said for that communal experience of watching a movie together even if you are 6 feet away.”

They plan to screen movies in the outdoor garden space through October, releasing a lineup at the start of each month. Depending on the weather and demand, they may continue into November. Steinberg said with sweaters and blankets, a fall outdoor movie experience could be doable.

“People watch football when it’s cold out and the games are much longer than movies,” he said.