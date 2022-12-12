Salish/Blackfeet rapper receives Native American Music Award

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Native American Music Awards returned this year with a pandemic’s worth of music to sift through. One of this year’s recipients is Foreshadow, an Indigenous hip-hop artist and producer hailing from the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Shadow Devereaux received the award for his song, “Protect Your People,” which he wrote in 2020 at the height of COVID-19. It was written as part of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ campaign to encourage people to wear masks and take proper COVID-19 precautions. The aim of the campaign was to rally community members to help protect elders and other people especially susceptible to the virus.

When the head of the campaign reached out to Devereaux to write and produce a song and music video, he never imagined it would earn him the prestigious award.

The Native American Music Awards were started in 1998 in order to spotlight and provide more recognition to musicians from tribes in the U.S. Since its inception, awards have gone to artists including Jimi Hendrix, Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas, and musician and activist, John Trudell.

“People are very proud and they are super excited for me,” Devereaux said. “It’s been super awesome and the feedback was really good. I’m blessed.”

The award is for the “Best Narrative in a Video,” and Devereaux says he wrote the entire song in 45 minutes.

“I just started writing it and it poured out and it was perfect,” Devereaux said.

The lyrics were written and inspired from his experience growing up on the Flathead Reservation and being taught Indigenous ethics from an early age. As a Salish and Blackfeet descendant, he learned that elders are the keepers of information and culture and youth are the future of the community.

“Every Native community I have ever been into has the same morals and cultural morals,” Devereaux said. “Empower the youth and respect the elders. That’s what is kind of portrayed throughout that song and so that’s why I think it speaks to a lot of other Native Americans.”

The lyrics drive home the message with lines like, “Family first. Put this virus in remission. Make it disappear. Respect the tradition.”

Devereaux was also intentional about the imagery he used in the music video as well and had a clear vision for how to film and produce it.

The music video is shot at easily recognizable locations up and down the reservation, all familiar to people and youth who watched it. Some of the scenes were also filmed at his cousin Buck Morigeau’s teepee. Morigeau accompanies Devereaux in the song with flute and also dances in the video.

Devereaux’s journey into music and rapping is one that seems inevitable and not mere circumstance. He grew up listening and watching his cousin, Morigeau, play music and perform, which was his first musical inspiration.

As a child, he fell in love with reading and writing poetry and later became hooked on rappers like Tupac and Eminem. He remembers watching 50 Cent’s movie “Get Rich or Die Tryin’ ” with his friends and immediately thinking, “I want to rap.” He and his friends went home that night and they wrote their first song.

From there, he hasn’t stopped writing and creating. But a big part of being able to produce hip-hop music has been having the right resources and equipment to create the music.

Following his musical success, he’s has made it his mission to work to offer those same resources that he didn’t always have to other young aspiring musicians. He now rents a studio in Missoula, with his business and music partner, Colter Olmstead. It operates as a studio for both their own music and other musicians as well.

“I’m just trying to provide that resource for the kids,” Devereaux said. “I’ve inspired a lot of kids to start rapping and making music and so I want to have a place that they can come to.”

Foreshadow’s newest album, ‘Automatic,’ is streaming online.