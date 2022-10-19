Saxophonist Jon Irabagon's road trip produces 'Rising Sun'

Things one might not expect to see or hear in a canyon overlook or scenic spot most likely include a Brooklyn saxophonist practicing Charlie Parker.

That’s what some might have seen in the summer of 2020 and why Jon Irabagon’s new album, “Rising Sun,” is named after a campground in Glacier National Park.

“It was a life-changing experience,” Irabagon said of his time playing outside, which was more concentrated than ever. “I really felt I grew, and my musicianship changed, and my whole philosophy on music changed, so a lot of that is in this record.”

Irabagon, a prolific solo artist and sideman, took off from New York not long after the city shut down. He and his wife had a child, only a year and half old at the time. After he bought a gallon of milk and the last pack of toilet paper, they got worried about what was ahead and decided to go to her parents’ place in Rapid City, S.D., where the coronavirus seemingly hadn’t reached.

Longer out West than planned

What they thought could be a few weeks ended up stretching into eight months. Irabagon’s life usually doesn’t include this much practice time. A Chicago native, he studied at Juilliard School. In 2008, he won the prestigious Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition. He plays with the Dave Douglas Quintet, where every member is an acclaimed player with a full solo career. He took over the saxophone slot, a seat previously occupied by Chris Potter and Donny McCaslin.

Without any gigs, and without anyone to play with, he did what many musicians did. He headed outside, to a canyon called Falling Rocks. He could practice there, every day for four hours, for about seven months.

The weather was temperate. There was no one around. Irabagon’s normal schedule includes his own groups, running his label, recording solo albums on myriad saxophones (including obscure ones, like sopranino), and gigging with other groups.

“During my practice time at the canyon, I started composing tunes. I just play them to the trees or the deer that were out there,” he said.

He fleshed those out more after the family took a road trip to areas they’d never seen before, like Glacier and Yellowstone. They visited Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, the Red Rocks in Colorado, and parts of Wyoming.

The music he wrote on the road with his family ended up on “Rising Sun,” released last month on his label, Irabbagast Records.

He assembled a new group with players he’d worked with before, all of whom are virtuosic and very modern: drummer Dan Weiss, bassist Chris Lightcap, and pianist Matt Mitchell. (Mitchell is also a member of Douglas’ group.)

They were able to book a short tour before recording the tunes, and he recalls that Weiss’ complicated drum parts were different every go-round.

Mitchell plays piano and Fender Rhodes, and Lightcap picks up electric bass. On two songs, they’re joined by Miles Okazaki on electric guitar. The level of technique and non-acoustic instrumentation match the music Irabagon was studying. Before the pandemic, he’d begun diving into first-wave jazz fusion, like electric Miles Davis, Weather Report, Mahavishnu Orchestra and more.

He and Mitchell have worked together over a decade, and can play long, synchronized melodic lines at a speed that’s hard to process. With Lightcap on an electric, he could join in and add to the sense of velocity.

The compositions are structured so that there’s an anything-can-happen atmosphere, part of what he wanted with this ensemble. Reference points reach back to blues and ‘70s electric groups.

“I just love that openness," Irabagon said. "I love that philosophy of not getting locked into anything, and just feeling, trusting where your musical instincts are at all times and going with it. And then having the ability to back up what you're playing with knowledge and history.”

He refers to himself as a music fan first. He grew up combing through different eras of music, and studied them closely, whether classic material or out-there experimentalism. When he switched from alto to tenor, he started back at the very beginning, which has helped fuel a postmodern streak in his playing, which can span from ballads to no-holds-barred free jazz.

“Most musicians, they find their genre and stick to it,” he said. “I like the sound of combining eras and maintaining my voice throughout.”

One of his groups, called Mostly Other People Do the Killing, recorded a note-for-note cover of Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue,” in which Irabagon played both Cannonball Adderly’s parts on alto and John Coltrane’s on tenor.

The songs are uniformly boisterous, led by his huge tone and range, and feel more rooted in a sense of discovery than a hunkered-down pandemic album. (He says it's definitely not one in that sense.)

“Alliance” is named after an outsider art project in South Dakota called “Carhenge,” in which someone structured a Stonehenge-like site from crushed vehicles, all painted black. “Hoodootoo” is inspired by towering, odd rock formations. In an abstract way, he said parts of the tune are based on falling rocks and monoliths. The title track stirs a feeling of elation, where a repeated ascending figure seems to simulate the effect of craning one’s head up to try to see the tops of the mountains. Rising Sun was the farthest north point they reached, he thought, "what a perfect metaphor for what this trip was for us."

It was signal of forward motion and progress, and he wanted the music to "reflect some joy and some some positivity and not dwell on this."

Appropriately, “Mammoth” swings at a slower pace like an Oliver Nelson arrangement with another guest, Adam O’Farrill, on trumpet.

A short-story writer when he was young, Irabagon said there are internal narratives to each one but leaves them up to the listener.

Other projects

The Parker tunes he recorded in the canyon were released separately on an album called “Bird with Streams.” He’s planning a solo album, recorded at Igloo, South Dakota, where there are abandoned military munitions bunkers, that has more of an ambient-drone style. The Douglas Quintet just released a new studio album, “Songs of Ascent” recorded during the pandemic. The trumpeter had the idea to create a remotely recorded, improvisation-friendly record by starting with the top-line instruments first, the opposite of normal practice.

“Rising Sun” is available now on Bandcamp, an artist-friendly site for streaming and buying music. He’ll likely send it to other streaming services soon, but regardless, he said the time was “life-altering.”

“The influence of the scenery and the vibes and the attitudes and the skies of the Western states, it’s all over that record. And for the rest of my life, if I listen back to that record, I’m going to remember my time out there.”