'Screendance' film fest finds solace in movement

“Making of Men” by Harold George and Antoine Panier, is an Afro-contemporary dance where dancers rummage through the earth and themselves. They explore the evolution of masculinity and their own quest into self-realization. As their conquest unravels in the film, they lift each other to the sky, teasing gravity. The viewpoint of their strength transforms and is treated tenderly by the camera.

Other films of the festival charm with their narratives that blur the lines between practical and fantastical. They empathize with what makes us human: anxiety, fury and daydreaming.

Movement is set to the poetry of a letter telling off Dante, of “Dante's Inferno” in “Paula and Francesca,” a film by Erika Randall. A duet of plastic-wrapped dancers coming loose from their restraint takes place in an urban parking garage in “De-Eschatology” by mignolo dance. “NILYNDA” by Jill Crovisier has dancer Andy Lin moving with liquid precision in an empowering solo of gender fluidity and self expression.

“Where We’re Going,” is a soaring roof-top dance party. Dancers toss into the clouds, making dreamy shapes they cast the weight of the world skyward. This dance film is one of hope, against the backdrop of this year it’s sure to put a lump in your throat.