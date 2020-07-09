Second Friday: Clay Studio artist-in-residence, ZACC double feature, Frame of Mind expo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the July 4 holiday, a few fresh art openings around Missoula were pushed to this week, making for a solid Second Friday in the Garden City.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, Zootown Arts Community Center and Frame of Mind all have new art on display, with the former two planning for in-person openings Friday night.

The Clay Studio has a solo show for one of its artists-in-residence finishing up her second year, while the ZACC is planning a double feature. They’ll have a group show related to Missoula architecture and a solo exhibit featuring the work of Tracy Hall. Frame of Mind has its Second Annual Juried Art Expo on display and will announce the winners Friday evening.

“Flourish” at the Clay Studio of Missoula

In Christine Gronneberg’s first solo show at the Clay Studio, the artist-in-residence is exhibiting work from her series titled “Flourish,” which explores hidden floral patterns through functional pottery.

Many of the pieces include a set of bumps on the interior that only reveal themselves as you use the object. For example, in her mugs, they’re placed at the bottom, “so when you just have the dregs of your coffee, it shows up in a floral pattern,” Gronneberg said.