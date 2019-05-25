IF YOU GO

Art Swing runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Missoula Art Museum. Musical performances are at 6 and 7 p.m. Admission is free for members, $10 or adults or $5 for students.

Exhibiting artist John Hitchcock's band, Nate Meng and the Stolen Sea, are playing again from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Zootown Arts Community Center. There will be live screenprinting.