Museums
Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org: In September: "Ties that Bind." Artist reception, Sept. 13, 5 p.m.
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 258-3479: Featured exhibits: "The Road to Today: 250 Years of Missoula's History," "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine." "We've Been Working on the Railroad: The People that Brought the Railroad to Montana."
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through Sept. 28: "Beau Theige's Guitars." Through Sept. 21: "A Timeless Legacy 2019". Sept. 27-Dec. 7: "Hear the Whistle Blow! Art of the Railway."
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through Sept. 6: "Visiting Masterworks." Through Oct. 31: "Ratljost," works by photographer and professor Matthew Hamon. Opening on Sept. 13: "Jack Franjevic: Montana Modernist," reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 12-6 p.m.
Museum of the Plains Indian, 19 Museum Loop Road, Browning, 406-338-2230.
Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana, 69316 Highway 93, Charlo, 644-3435, ninepipesmuseum.org: Friday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. the public is invited to the 406 Art Show. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
Galleries
4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery@gmail.com: In September: oil paintings by Jordan Porter. First Friday, Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Through September: "More Than Words," contemporary calligraphy by Ann Franke. Artist's reception, Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Brunswick Gallery, 223 Railroad St.: 30th annual Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon exhibition, "Studies from the Figure," with Nancy Erickson, Stephanie Frostad, Kristi Hager, Becki Johnson, Beth Lo, Leslie Van Stavern Millar, Shari Montana and Janet Whaley. Mediums include oil, ceramics, prints, drawings and mixed media. Hours: Friday, Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 9, 2-6 p.m.
The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne, 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: In September: "Some Assembly Required," work by Idaho-based ceramic artist Chris Pickett. Opening reception Sept. 6, 5:30-9 p.m.
Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154, danagallery.com: First Friday, Sept. 6, 5 p.m. featuring the remaining works from the 17th annual Paint Out. Plus works by jewelry artists Debra Pollard and Mary Engstrom.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Sept. 13-30: Harvest Home Care Art Exhibition. Opening reception Sept. 13, 5-8 p.m. Frame of Mind is also the home for the artwork of Monte Dolack and Mary Beth Percival. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Frontier Space, 118 W. Pine St., 651-357-0946: Featuring "Bad Skin," by Torey Akers, Ciara Newton, and Ana Hansa-Ogren. In drawings, sculptures, paintings and video, the artists challenge notions of identity in art spaces with irreverence and humor. Open on First Friday only from 5-9 p.m.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. In September: "Three Friends, Three Approaches," artworks by Elloie Jeter, Bob Phinney, and Janet Sullivan, showing the Bitterroot landscape, Missoula scenes, and colorful abstraction. First Friday opening Sept. 6, 5-9 p.m.
Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. Murphy-Jubb Fine Art continues with “Photographic Jazz” an abstract photography show featuring Steve Michaels. Also, new watercolors by Kendahl Jan Jubb, and acrylic paintings by MScott Miller, watercolor by James Hoffmann, pastel and oil by Arthur Herring and wood fired ceramics by Richard Smith. “After Hours: On the Balcony” concert will be “Imaginary Friends” (weather permitting). Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ohrmann Museum and Gallery, two miles south of Drummond on Highway 1. Usually open. Featuring paintings, wood, metal and bronze sculptures by Bill Ohrmann and metal sculptures by John Ohrmann.
Purple Pomegranate, 222 Central Ave., Whitefish, 406-862-7227, purplepomegranate.com: In September: Photography by Jack DeWitt.
Radius Gallery, 114 E. Main St., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: On First Friday, Jamie Swartz will demonstrate painting techniques. Also on view through Sept. 21: "Impressions," Featuring new works by Montana printmakers James Bailey, Jason Clark, Dan DeGrandpre, Elizabeth Dove, Claire Emery, Frank Finley, Bev Beck Glueckert, Scot Herries, Gesine Janzen, David Miles Lusk, Katie S. Machain, James G. Todd and Doug Turman, plus selections from MATRIX Press. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Art on view
Bernice's Bakery, 190 S. Third St. W.: In September: "Ash Fall," by Alissa Wynne. Artwork features a collection of animal skull studies and human figures, mixed and matched. These pieces are made with mixed media ranging from charcoal, pencil, pen, acrylic, watercolor, found objects, and embroidery thread. First Friday opening, Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m.
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
City Council Chambers hallway and first and second floors of City Hall: Work by the University of Montana School of Art. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Clyde Coffee, 610 S. Higgins Ave., 406-540-4481: Jay Fiske, "Utopia," works painted outside that incorporate earth, water, minerals and weather. Opening reception, 5-8 p.m.
The Loft, 119 W. Main St.: First Friday, Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m. featuring "Women Celebrate Nature," 15 women offer 15 different visions of the natural world.
Noteworthy Paper & Press, 219 S. Third St. W.: Featuring Adriana Romeu of Beehive Clay Studio, 5-8 p.m.
PureWest Real Estate, 101 Railroad St., 541-4000: In September: paintings and drawings by Libba Lauchnor. First Friday, Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m.