'She Loves Me': University of Montana stages a big musical again

To Arwen Baxter, a senior at the University of Montana, the musical “She Loves Me” could be set in any time period or setting.

The story is about “the importance of human connection and love, and re-evaluating your assumptions about people, finding the good in people, realizing that you’re wrong,” she said.

Baxter is playing a lead role Amalia Balash, a young woman who works at a perfume shop in the romantic comedy, which has music and retro, high-style costumes that conjure up 1930s Budapest.

But, she said, it could be happening “two minutes from now, or could be taking place 50 years in the future.”

The mismatched couple at its center are orbited by other subplots.

“Everyone has their own storyline,” said Pamyla Stiehl, the show’s director and choreographer and an associate professor of theater.

“And all of it still comes back to love, whether it's unrequited love, betrayed, love, platonic love, even love of your job or your vocation,” Stiehl said.

At 15 cast members, director Stiehl said it’s intimate for a musical. But with the full set design on the Montana Theatre’s stage and a live orchestra, it feels large. A co-production between the School of Music and the School of Theatre & Dance, it’s the first “normal” musical since the pandemic shut down “Spring Awakening” in March 2020.

A tale told in many ways

The story is a romantic comedy classic, whether you’ve seen this version or one of the many others. Miklós László’s play, “Parfumerie,” has been adapted quite a lot, most famously as the movie “You’ve Got Mail.” In this variation, all is orderly and well at the perfumery owned by Mr. Maraczek (Mike Painter). One day, a prospective saleswoman, Amalia Balash (Baxter), walks in and one-ups a somewhat uptight worker, Georg Nowak (Jack Broadway). Unbeknownst to either of them, they’ve been exchanging letters through a “lonely hearts” ad in a magazine, in a sort of anonymous proto-dating app.

Baxter said there’s a timeless quality and a “joy that’s just inherent in the script” that have given it a longer life than some other golden musicals.

It’s also about realizing that you’re wrong, and about having this idea of what someone is and then taking a deeper dive, getting to know them better, and realizing that they’re wonderful.

The story is largely confined within the walls of Maraczek’s shop — the rear of the theater bears a large hand-drawn backdrop of a city. Stiehl said you can keep an eye peeled for the shop’s letter insignia on the bottles of perfume that line the shelves, courtesy of scenic designer Ashley Milleson.

“They have been busy putting that little logo on little hand-cream boxes and all the stuff that has to fill the store,” Stiehl said. The entire set has a “Tiffany’s jewel box” atmosphere to her.

All that glassware helps shift the mood via lighting designs by Mary Goodwin, as the play moves through the seasons.

Producing a musical

“She Loves Me” was originally selected for the main-stage season in 2021, meaning the planning for it began two years ago.

Stiehl noted that it holds a special place in the musical theater world. It originated as a play by Laszlo, then it was adapted with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, the team behind “Fiddler on the Roof.” Stiehl said the straight drama was “musicalized,” and so it calls for acting and singing skills in equal measure. Premiering in 1963, it went on to win Tony Awards.

The school is the only one in the region that offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater, supplemented by a minor and BFA students who take acting classes.

Stiehl said BFA in musical theater is “rigorous,” as they have to take courses in music, dance and acting. The “triple threat” offers flexibility after graduation. “There are so many more job opportunities out there if you can sing and dance and act,” she said.

Baxter is majoring in theater and performance, and also in English literature. A finalist for a Rhodes Scholarship last fall, she also self-published a collection of poems and individual works in the Oval and other magazines. While she has a clear passion for writing, at age 12 she saw a production of “Peter Pan” that stirred an epiphany about other modes of storytelling, and that this was one way “you can walk and talk a story.”

“Writing is often a solitary experience, and something I’ve always loved about theater is its community,” she said. "It cannot exist without a community of actors and a community of engaged audience participants. It’s all about gathering people in a space."

One element of the stage: a conductor’s head and gesturing arms poking out of the orchestra pit. Spencer Stern, a MFA graduate candidate, is music director, with guidance from David Cody, a professor in the School of Music.

The play boasts more than 20 songs divided by an intermission, totaling two and a half hours.

“It is a challenging musical, vocally and acting wise,” Stiehl said, adding that “it’s so tight and integrated as a musical, it’s considered just this gem.”

Songs are often taking place with whirlwinds of movement that collectively help push the story along. Baxter said she’s rarely called upon to stand in place and sing.

“There's a goal, there's an intent, there's a tension, there's something you're striving toward, and I think that drives the story forward. The show does take its time, but the reason it takes its time is because it’s letting you get to know the people, it’s making you care.”

While the rehearsals require masks, the show itself doesn’t. The last time she performed in a “normal times” musical at UM was “White Christmas” in late 2018.

Baxter said the production feels like a fitting way for her to end her time at UM, because “the kind of world that it brings us into is the kind of world I’d like to see more of, the kind of world I’d like to live in.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.