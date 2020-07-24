Should the show go on? Montana summer theater grapples with pandemic dilemma

"The biggest thing that I hope audiences are taking away, is that there's no way that arts organizations wanted to cancel," he said. They get questions, especially online, about the decision.

"There's no way that I wanted to be unemployed. There's no way I wanted to fire or lay off 50 of my friends," he said. Groups like his want and still need support, he said, and "we did everything we could to keep it open, but we had to be smart and safe."

They had to consider that the theater draws tourists, including visitors from across the still-closed Canadian border.

"Fort Peck itself is about 200 residents, so, you know, any given show we can quadruple the population of the area," Meyers said.

In normal times, they produce five plays and a tour, and try to average 500 people per show at their house. With social distancing guidelines, the capacity of 950 would have to be lowered to 300.

Even if they had tried to open, sanitizing the old building end to end would've proven to be a challenge.

"We honestly didn't know if we always had the manpower to get everything done," Meyers said.