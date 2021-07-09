Shuttered venues in Missoula receive federal grant money

Foret said the grant “means everything” to their business, between planning upcoming events, reviving ones that were canceled last year, looking toward another large venture, and keeping the Giggle Box open.

They’re starting up some fuller capacity shows of up to 150 there this weekend (its prior offerings during the pandemic had as few as 15 to 25 people). Last Saturday’s BBQ & Whiskey Fest was their first “actual event” in a long time.

“That’s a year and a half of not being able to employ artists, production managers, stagehands, lighting guys, sound guys, food vendors, door and security staff,” he said.

Gardner said those workers have largely been left out of direct support programs, so “the majority of our grant went toward those production folks and towards talent acquisition,” since they “need all that to actually be functional or operational.”

A long wait

The program, part of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, started up in early 2021 and the application process has proved to be a long wait.

Sean Lynch, owner of the Pub Station in Billings, said he doesn’t “know that it’s ever fast enough” given the situation venues have been in since March 2020.