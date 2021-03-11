Skyward landscapes and ceramics find common ground

The pandemic freed up more time for such trips last season, although the pieces in the show date back several years.

He works primarily from photographs in his studio, editing down and adjusting the scenery as he likes, although the places are recognizable despite any liberties he may have taken. Mountains that haven’t shed all their snow are more dynamic, for instance.

The natural color from the scenes, and the photos, is not always faithfully rendered. He’s developed his own palette of magic-hour colors, sunrise to sunset, over decades of experimenting. “Evening’s Flight,” for instance, is almost pure purple tones. Another interpretation of Sawtooth is in violet, pinks and oranges. Kevin Bench’s sky rises from peach to yellow to turquoise.

In other pictures, the color is reined in. He’s driven through the Helmville area many times, but one particular spot might not jump at him “unless the shadows are just right, the sun is at the right angle, the right time of day, and then it gets lit up briefly.” That comes through clearly in “Spring Rain,” which has the pop of fresh green against stark blue, varnished with a delicate indication of rain.