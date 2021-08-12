'Small army' of concert workers set up stadium for Guns N' Roses

There’s also the question of safety. Live Nation and the band have required masks, even outdoors, but thankfully they had several days of reprieve from mid-90s temperatures. There will be mandatory COVID tests on days when the band is there. RMR sent 50 workers to the Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, which drew upward of 15,000 people, and they didn’t have any reported cases.

Yarbrough said the company has been putting out calls for workers locally as much as they can and drawing from unions, the Great Falls Local 339 and Spokane Local 39, as live concerts have been resuming more slowly in Spokane and Seattle. Since Axl and company are a legacy act, many workers around the region wanted to work on it, even if it’s only a weeklong stint.

It’s become more difficult to find specialized workers, such as forklift drivers, he said. Workers are asking for higher wages, so the company is using this transition to increase its labor rate and pass it to the employee. The minimum wage for a show like GNR is $16, and the majority is in the area of $22-$25.

The weeklong setup and teardown requires months of planning, including snags such as the lack of places for out-of-town crew to stay. UM arranged for dorm rooms to help out.

“It takes a small army to set it up,” Yarbrough said.

