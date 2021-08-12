'Small army' of concert workers set up stadium for Guns N' Roses

The infrastructure in “Paradise City” doesn’t build itself.
Six days before Guns N’ Roses was to perform Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, workers arrived and began assembling the stage, the 14 60-foot towers that support the roof and the lighting gear, sound equipment and video screens, and the thousands of tiles of Portafloor that protect the football field.
“We just really want to do everything we can to be safe and to keep concerts alive,” Rocky Mountain Rigging's Jennifer Fleming-Lovely said. “It’s what we really love to do.”
She’s the hiring manager for RMR, which is handling all the setup for the Guns N’ Roses show on the University of Montana campus. It’s the largest show of the season for the company, which started off the week with about 50-60 workers on site and will progress to 160 to 170 by concert night and then for the teardown.
The workers include safety coordinators, truck loaders, forklift drivers, lighting technicians and more. Stagehands, Fleming-Lovely said, are the “magic” that makes it possible.
“Without stagehands, we wouldn’t have live music," she said. “All the crew are just doing awesome, and just so energetic to be doing what they want to be doing.”
They all like their “day job, so to speak,” but “our passion is live music in concert,” she added.
And don’t forget the riggers — the most specialized workers, who climb up the 60-foot towers to help set up the lighting, sound and video equipment. RMR owners Cole Yarbrough and Paul Donaldson originally found their way into the business as riggers because they’re climbers.
Andy Hoye, their lead rigger and “general badass,” as Fleming-Lovely called him, had read an article about RMR about 12 years ago and saw they were keen on climbers with an interest in carpentry and commercial fishing. He was working in commercial fishing in Alaska and looking for a new path and applied.
Hoye said the job also attracts people with similar skill sets, including rope-access technicians who work on wind farms or oil and gas rigs. “We are definitely looking for a certain type of person.”
Abram Boise, a flatbed driver and rigger, said he got into concert work for the music and a break from his day job. (Reality TV fans might recognize him from “Road Rules” and “The Challenge.”) In the years since, concerts have become a full-time profession. Before COVID, he worked on a Taylor Swift world tour and was looking forward to a gig with Metallica in South America, only to see it canceled. Some movie productions were shut down, too, including one in the Paradise Valley.
The shutdown turned into a juggling act, as workers like him tried to determine what was resuming and what wasn’t.
This year, he’s going to work on the Rolling Stones tour, and feels like companies are “being as overly cautious as they can,” he said, as it’s a big effort to stop spread and keep the industry going.
RMR’s footprint includes Montana and Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, handling stage setup and production for events and concerts.
The pandemic sent them into hibernation mode, as gatherings were canceled around the U.S.
Yarbrough said the company was thankful for the assistance it did receive, such as funds through then-Gov. Steve Bullock’s Live Entertainment Grant Program. They received Paycheck Protection Program assistance and were gifted a year of rent on their shop, for instance.
Fleming-Lovely, also Yarbrough’s wife in the family business, said “the community outreach was really amazing, and it really restored our faith in humanity a little bit.”
They have a core group of seasonal full-time employees, around 12-14, some of whom decided not to return to the field — Yarbrough said it’s physically demanding, with an unusual schedule.
This season, meanwhile, has been “zero to 60” as events and tours all come back online, he said. They’ve been working more in South Dakota and Wyoming, for instance, in largely outdoor settings, and generally trying to do as much as they can in case of another downturn.
There’s also the question of safety. Live Nation and the band have required masks, even outdoors, but thankfully they had several days of reprieve from mid-90s temperatures. There will be mandatory COVID tests on days when the band is there. RMR sent 50 workers to the Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, which drew upward of 15,000 people, and they didn’t have any reported cases.
Yarbrough said the company has been putting out calls for workers locally as much as they can and drawing from unions, the Great Falls Local 339 and Spokane Local 39, as live concerts have been resuming more slowly in Spokane and Seattle. Since Axl and company are a legacy act, many workers around the region wanted to work on it, even if it’s only a weeklong stint.
It’s become more difficult to find specialized workers, such as forklift drivers, he said. Workers are asking for higher wages, so the company is using this transition to increase its labor rate and pass it to the employee. The minimum wage for a show like GNR is $16, and the majority is in the area of $22-$25.
The weeklong setup and teardown requires months of planning, including snags such as the lack of places for out-of-town crew to stay. UM arranged for dorm rooms to help out.
“It takes a small army to set it up,” Yarbrough said.