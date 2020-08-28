Small, sequestered cast to stage outdoor musical in Missoula

Then there's the audience portion.

The play wasn't available for streaming rights, so going online wasn't an option. They needed a place that wasn't inside, but wasn't public.

After inquiring within the theater community, they found a private home with "patient neighbors," Garner said, along with a two-story balcony looking over a backyard — enough room to space out the cast, the band and the audience.

Then the company designed all the other aspects that event organizers sweat over. Yes, you have to bring a mask, and they ask you to wear it unless you're eating or drinking. You can bring refreshments, but they're not for sale on site. You also need to bring your own chair or blanket, just like Shakespeare in the Parks. You can sit with your "bubble" or cohort, or by yourself, 10 feet apart from other individuals or groups. Someone will help them get their spot on a first-come, first-served basis. The play is one-act only, so there won't be an intermission or mingling. If you need to go to the bathroom, there's a portable toilet. (Nobody's going to step in the house). If anyone has questions, they can email cadmiumcompany@gmail.com.

The cast members won't wear masks, but they'll be far from the audience and will use mics, so they're not over-projecting their voices (and potentially aerosols).