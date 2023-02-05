The ideas are political, environmental, personal, technical or even just humorous.

The only requirement? They must be small.

Cori Crumrine’s sculpture, “Night Cream,” is all of 1.25 inches by 2 inches by 2.25 inches — a little bigger than an egg.

A 2018 University of Montana MFA graduate, Crumrine has been pursuing these miniature sculptures since she was in school. While they don’t depict people, they have a certain personality of their own, like some sort of deep-sea anemone or food.

Richard Notkin thinks they look delicious. They have “such incredible whimsy,” he said, and immediately started laughing. Yet the forms are sophisticated, alluding to organic life and expressing personality while remaining elusive.

Notkin, a nationally recognized sculptor, juried this exhibition, “Small Works, Big Ideas,” at the Clay Studio of Missoula.

The only requirement is that a piece could not exceed 8 inches in any direction.

Shalene Valenzuela, executive director of the Clay Studio, came up with the concept. While some juried exhibitions are based on form (cups) or material (wood firing), this one is more wide open by design.

It just has to say something in a small space.

“It doesn’t take much as far as scale to say a lot,” she said. "Little things can tell a great story."

Yet they can be overlooked in a gallery, adjacent to larger pieces. “It takes a little bit more to demand attention,” she said.

Works like Crumrine’s seemed even smaller in person than she expected from the images.

To jury the show, they reached out to Notkin, who in his jury statement says he has a “self-described predilection for ‘small, tight and precious.’ ”

Notkin, a nationally recognized artist who’s based in Vaughn, Washington, lived in Helena for several decades and has maintained close ties. He’s won honors such as an individual artist fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and a Guggenheim Memorial Foundation grant.

Small things

Notkin raised a few points about the merits of thinking small in modern times.

“There’s this Western idea that bigger is better and I’ve always fought against that,” he said.

“The impact is proportionate to its content, not necessarily its scale,” he said. "Every work of art, there’s an appropriate scale."

He’s made murals that can span 10 feet wide and 7 feet tall, yet they consist entirely of 3-inch tiles with intricate surfaces.

His father was an immigration lawyer, and he grew up in a household filled with Chinese porcelain and other artworks. Other examples of powerful but minute forms include Japanese netsuke carvings and illuminated manuscripts from the Middle East.

“We tend to overlook the diminutive in Western art,” he said.

Students have told him that they’re encouraged by instructors to work larger. He tells them they should but only if they want to.

“This is what being an artist is all about,” he said. "You have to find your way of doing it."

Political and environmental themes

Notkin is anti-war and has made political statements a part of his own work for a long time. For instance, he made a sculpture, inspired by an Italian futurist bust of Mussolini, called “Profilo Continuo del Trumpolini."

Janice Farley’s “Inauguration January 20, 2017 (memorial candle holder)” depicts a graveyard with tombstones bearing virtues such as “trust,” “honor,” “wisdom,” “empathy.” The arch over the entryway says “abandon hope all ye who enter,” while tucked behind the grave for “empathy” lies the spot to mount a candle.

Shannon Blakley’s “bubbled up too” is a white porcelain cup, edges angled like an Antarctic ice sheet, set atop a “saucer” of jagged roaring waves crafted from resin. The vessel employs casts of objects she finds on jaunts through nature; the resin includes casts of snow. Her intent is to draw attention to the importance of clean drinking water.

Merrie Wright has two works in an “Abstracted Landscape” series. One is subtitled “After Demuth,” and another, “After Sheeler.” The form is a cup, but they contain no bottom. A delicate slab has been curled into a circle. The “handle” is rough rock. The surfaces are “decorated” with paintings by those artists of industrial landscapes.

“I told students for years,” he said, "I told them that if you’re going to get involved in political and social commentary in your work, make sure the art is strong — aesthetically, conceptually, technically. Because the art carries the message, the message won’t carry the art."

The form, meanwhile, is deliberate. “The vessel is really the primal canvas of ceramics,” and that reference ties them back to the human experience.

Adjacent to those environmental pieces, Notkin said there should be increased awareness of the environmental impact in art, especially in art forms like his, where materials and energy are involved.

Notkin made a point of setting aside his political opinions and included two pieces that address abortion from opposing sides. “I want people to be able to express through their art, their feelings,” he said.

Bethany Panhorst has two sculptures, “Am I My Brother’s Keeper?” and “My Brother, His Keeper,” that each portray a fetus in detail. The first is dark gray in a matching tomb, the second porcelain white in a white womb.

Nearby, an opposing view is expressed. Vanessa Romo’s “Justice for some, certainly not for a ‘lady,’ ” portrays Lady Justice curled in half with a sword run through her abdomen. Valenzuela said Romo set the price at the cost of an abortion at Planned Parenthood and pledged to donate the sale proceeds.

A piece by University of Montana BFA student Mari Rizzuto shows a woman in her underwear, one arm behind her back, one on a rope having triggered the guillotine into which she’s positioned herself. It’s called, “Silence is my favorite sound,” which Valenzuela pointed out is an example of how a title can change a piece.

The unexpected

If you didn’t know that there’s a novel process for “crocheting” with porcelain, there’s a new one for you. Jeremy Brooks’ sculpture of a condom, “Snug Fit,” is quite literally made with a technique in which porcelain can be used as a yarn-like material and then fired. At his request, the pedestal bears a label that reads, “not intended for use."

Tim Keenan’s “Buho” is monolithic, even at 7 inches tall. Notkin said it struck him as somewhere between minimalism and Art Brut, or almost a reduced version of Brancusi’s “The Kiss.”

“It has this monumentality, but on such a small scale,” Notkin said.

Steve Hilton’s set of teapots represent “functional” vessels, although they look like no other teapots you’ve ever seen. Notkin said the surfaces almost resemble bark, with rich, dry crags and exposed layers.

Tina Gebhart’s coffee mug and saucer is titled “Workin’ the Wonk.” From across the room, they appear to be a funky, loose design with curves and ribs.

She said that she has early-onset Parkinson’s disease, and is learning to work with “ever-changing wonkiness” in her movements and has begun making more complicated designs work to account for this and make it a part of her work rather than something to be disguised.

“Knowing that she’s working with a tremor really touched me,” Notkin said.