Smith/McKay All Day: A Gourd's new 'Smile Side' project

Smith/McKay All Day formed out of a chance happening four years ago: Two musicians from Texas living in Missoula meet randomly when they both need a new project.

Jimmy Smith’s from Austin, where he co-founded the Gourds. Pat McKay’s from Amarillo, and has played guitar for groups like Hogwild and Cold Beans and Bacon.

Their music pairs Smith’s gregarious, singalong hooks, lyrical quirkiness and heavy basslines with McKay’s fretwork, which changes tones and genres as the tunes require.

Their debut album, “On the Smile Side,” out this Friday, is a landmark for Smith personally, he said. It’s his first proper album since the demise of his cult-favorite roots band, and shows off “identity we created for this.” It has “no Gourdness on it, other than just me, being here.”

IF YOU GO Smith/Mckay All Day are holding a release show for their new album on Saturday, May 7, at Monk’s. You can also see Tom Catmull and the Protest Kids. Doors open at 7 p.m. 21 and up only. Cover is $10. The album will be available on vinyl and digital release. Go to jimmysmith.com for more information.

“The end game is originality,” he said, and writing songs that they can have fun playing live. “We’re just trying to stay healthy and enjoy ourselves.”

How they started out

The two Texans can trade fevered memories about where they want to eat barbecue when they go to play there later this year, or a particular Mexican restaurant in Dallas that was the “hangover” spot.

They ended up in Missoula at different times, though. McKay moved here in 1990, and subsequently played in numerous bands and led his own blues group.

Smith, meanwhile, moved to town six years ago and put down roots. The Gourds built up a fan base and Smith developed connections. Doug Hawes-Davis, the founder of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, directed a 2013 portrait of the group, “All the Labor.”

The Gourds went on a hiatus that became "indefinite," and Smith and his family made Missoula home. (The city is strangely popular with rhythm section players: Jeff Ament, bass player for Pearl Jam and John Wicks, drummer for Fitz and the Tantrums, live here, too.)

Smith has left Texas, but Montana seems to suit him fine. The family house has room for a chicken pen and a couple of pigs, right next to “the barn.” It’s literally a barn with a couple of small rooms that can accommodate a two-piece band.

Back in 2018, McKay was painting trim on Smith’s property, and someone mentioned he was a guitar player. They jammed together and found their styles sympathetic, along with their similar ages and outlook.

“Pat is just a fantastic guitarist, versatile,” Smith said. "Goes from, you know, John Lee Hooker to Steve Howe in a heartbeat. It just proved to be a good fit as the years went by."

McKay, meanwhile, said Smith’s carved out a unique way of putting together a song. On bass, “he just knows what to play to make it sound good at that particular time."

New project, debut album

They recorded in early 2021 with Matt Bainton at his studio, which Smith said is potentially “the finest recording studio” in town for small projects. While there’s multi-tracking and some audio Easter eggs throughout, Smith was a “stickler” about one thing: that it sound like their live show. He thinks it’s underwhelming when you show up to a concert and hear a band that can’t re-create their recorded material on stage.

The “Smile Side” songs spontaneously shift moods and styles, sometimes with an unexpected breakdown right in the middle, but always sound like the work of a songwriter who’s played for a living. Mariachi horns burst out of nowhere on “Back to School Savings.” The tune “Help” skitters around from a capella blues hollering to disco references.

“It might doom-and-gloom in the chorus, but the verses kinda help it out, and maybe vice-versa,” Smith said. “Maybe the verses are doom-and-gloom, and the chorus is like, ‘Hey, man, snap out of that.'"

“Rough Patch,” for instance, cautions that “nobody cares about your rough patch” and a strange kind of consolation: “When you order something strange off the menu, it will beguile you.”

While he says he likes to write a serious tune, his sense of humor and musical levity come through. He builds “It’s People” around references to the 1972 Charlton Heston film in which a dystopian populace learns that their sole food source, which the government provides them, is made of people.

“I don’t want no Soylent Green,” they sing. “Don’t turn my body into Soylent Green.”

A quirky lyric like that might materialize in his head on a bad-mood morning while sipping coffee and making lunches for his kids.

“It just comes out — ‘That’s not bad. Maybe I’ll chase that down later,’” Smith said. He likes to write every tune as though it could be a title track. There are so many albums coming out in the post-surge environment, they briefly considered naming their record, “Jawa Pile.” (As though musicians are just throwing another Jawa on the pile.)

This year, they’re playing venues around Montana, will head to Texas for some shows, and then go to Oregon. Songs will only be themselves after he’s played them live for a couple of years, Smith said.

They’ve played venues and breweries, and love the challenge of winning over a crowd, which is the way it always goes in this state for a couple of “freaky dudes,” Smith said. McKay said they’ll read the room, and pick their songs accordingly. After that, it’s just showmanship.

“There’s the clown aspect, but there’s the skill,” Smith said.

