Songwriter Michelle Rivers on Eureka's creative benefits

On Monday nights, singer-songwriter Michelle Rivers could be found at Jerry’s Saloon, a few miles south of her hometown of Eureka, sharing a set of humble, earthy ballads. Such local scenarios have created the story lines that have allowed her melodies to bud.

“Some people are confused as to why I live here in Eureka,” Rivers said. “At local hangs, I get the chance to meet the people who make up Eureka and the little tiny communities around it, like Trego, Rexford, or Stryker. As a songwriter, and as a person, I’m always curious about people and their stories and lives, and I could people-watch for hours. If I’m people-watching, I’m going to be inspired by all of the wonderful and interesting characters.”

To be sure, in coming to know the people of Eureka, Rivers has come to know herself much better. Her inspiration derives from observation and being intimate with her everyday surroundings. This attachment began once she moved to the Tobacco Valley in June 2010.

Eureka, approximate population 1,000, exudes the magnetic amiability of a tourist town. It's a gorgeous place whose magical mountains magnify its allure. It's usually hopping in the summer months, and comparatively dormant and almost inaccessible in the winter. Grasmere, British Columbia, sits just across the Canada-U.S. border.

Born and raised in Tennessee, Rivers attended college in Texas, and journeyed to the rural mountains of Montana at her mother’s encouragement.

“She was the nanny of a young lady who ended up enrolled at Chrysalis therapeutic boarding school (in Eureka)," Rivers said. "I was thinking about studying educational psychology, not planning to make music a career. I came here for a job at the school and I never really left, and I’ve never really thought about leaving.”

In terms of its populace and politics, Eureka is geographically and socially akin to the rural middle Tennessee town of Rivers’ upbringing, Leipers Fork. Bluegrass is one of the popular forms of musical expression in both places.

Indeed, Rivers' father, David Piland, played just about every stringed instrument, from the fiddle and banjo, to the guitar and mandolin. One of her earliest memories is performing with him at church. She was about 5, decked in cowgirl boots, a denim skirt, and her favorite red-checkered button-down shirt. She and her sister joined their dad on the podium to sing one of his own songs. David treated bluegrass as cultural icon, a form that engages in elements of wonder, joy, and even community-building. Pickers and players were always only a porch stoop away, passing down bluegrass and dance tunes from generation to generation. Michelle’s home was filled with likable characters emanating beautiful music, from country to Christian.

“I was surrounded by such great music and things like the Leipers Fork hoedowns shaped my musical tastes and helped me develop that sound that I’m going for today," Rivers said. "When I was a young girl, bluegrass, though I remember that it was fun to dance to, sounded like a bunch of old guys playing strange music. As an adult, however, it is one of my favorite genres to listen to and to play.”

A staple of sound at weekend backyard barbecues, nighttime street soirees, and muggy summertime jamborees, Rivers' was imparted early with the impression that bluegrass denoted friendship among people, a togetherness of community, a kinship of place, which would explain why at the present she sees it as a natural extension of the character of Eureka.

“Bluegrass is a form of gathering together, and Eureka is place that has fewer people, but the connections are stronger and deeper here," she said. "It’s the music of a small town, of a handful of people living life together.”

Over the years, Rivers' professional career shifted from teaching music at the private therapeutic boarding school that drew her mother to Montana, to full-time employment as a music teacher at the Eureka public school. Her career as a musician has always been a free-floating, light-sailing vessel of her own creation, an unpressured place she has culled to nourish and challenge her imagination.

Developing Montana Americana sound

Rivers felt confident enough to play her first live public performance of original songs at an open mic night at the Bluebird Café in Nashville, at age 19. Her first live show with billing occurred a couple years later at Common Grounds in Waco, Texas, while she was attending Baylor University.

“It was terrifying and exhilarating,” says Rivers. “I played mostly original music and was surrounded by friends who supported and encouraged me.”

She released an album in 2016 called “Breathing on Embers” at a studio in Columbia Falls, a cohesion and clarity of aesthetic that is memorable for its uniquely Montana Americana tunes such as “Big Sky” and “Montana Winter.”

“After the album I started to get serious about getting songs out there," she said. "I did the Nashville thing for a year. I’m in my 30s now, and my goal is to be able to play and come back to my special creative space in Montana, and I couldn’t imagine making music anywhere else. Recording in Eureka is not super challenging, because my dad has been so gracious to offer his talents. It has all grown organically, slowly.”

Creative benefits to Eureka

Rivers says that creative benefits of Eureka go beyond just the time and space to write. She has come to trust it as a reciprocal space that nourishes her and gives her strength, a place to reclaim a bit of psychic quiet to take back into the music. Living in a sparsely populated town hemmed in by peaks (and many months of snow) has somehow protected her permeability to wonder, the nucleus around which much invigorating art orbits.

“It is beautiful and small in Eureka, and I can thrive in this kind of environment," she said. "I wasn’t born and raised here, but it is my home through and through.”

When Rivers released “Breathing on Embers” five years ago she thought that she knew who she was as an artist and what direction she wanted to steer the vessel. She realized the great benefits of listening to herself, her hand, her gut, her pen, her mind. The unbound bluegrass-steeped work had its own nascent logic and its own guiding imprimaturs; she honored them. Now, she is narrowing the focus once again and re-appraising what it is that she would like to achieve with her skills. She is working at how to craft a story and melody as much through its quiet parts as its words and sounds, conjuring moments into a single gesture, a turn of phrase, the minutest of details.

“I’m definitely influenced by my roots and the raw, rugged, authentic style of music that is Montana," she said. "It’s a beautiful and real place. When I release a video of us playing on the river, it encapsulates where I want to take my music. It is not perfect or polished. It is about what happens organically, and embracing it.”

Right now, she is going through a seismic shift from viewing her music solely as a liner of self-expression, to seeing it as an opportunity to light the passions and feelings of others.

“It is hard to explain the magic of live music that happens when people get what you are doing, when you are giving them a song to sing," she said. "I am trying to give words and music to the things that we struggle to talk about as people. Music has a powerful way of helping us access the spiritual and emotional parts that we can’t access otherwise. Songwriting is an extension of who I am. I love people and their stories and the sharing of stories, and that human connection that happens in music.”

Rivers says that she intends to continue writing toward what has the most urgency and energy around it and she says that she plans to be gigging all summer long and, in addition to teaching, performing shows on the weekends come fall.

Indeed, at saloons and songwriting festivals and wineries, Rivers and her songs will be tilling both the saddest and happiest elements of human emotions. Though she doesn’t avoid writing from that place of sadness or allowing those emotions to exist, she really can’t resist returning time and time again to the most infectiously free-spirited and jauntiest of her bluegrass tunes, freeing, uptempo numbers, celebrating living in the mountains or small-town life or hunkering down in the West.

“I love a good sad song,” says Rivers. “But so many of the songs come from a place of joy or they revel in enjoying life. There is nothing better than playing a fun, upbeat, bluegrass tune, that’s about enjoying all that life has to offer.”

Brian D’Ambrosio is a journalist and licensed private investigator. His next book, “Montana Eccentrics,” will be released in the spring. He may be reached at dambrosiobrian@hotmail.com

