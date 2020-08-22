State relief grant a lifeline for concert industry, but nonprofits puzzle over rules

Concert promoters and music venue owners see a lifeline in a state live entertainment relief grant, which according to one official, will help organizations contemplating the prospect of “zero revenue” and “imminent closure” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With few indications that they can resume business as normal until sometime in 2021, one venue owner said it’s a “stop-gap” to prevent the death of an economic driver for Montana.
However, some entertainment industry businesses raised questions following the roll-out of Gov. Steve Bullock’s program to distribute $10 million of federal CARES Act money. Production companies who provide staging, lighting, sound and other support approached the state about their exclusion from the grant. The state made adjustments to the restrictions for those groups within days.
Yet nonprofits that also provide live entertainment say its restrictions potentially leave them out, and they are puzzling over who qualifies as they attempt to plan for a drastically different performing arts season from fall through winter and spring.
The requirements
Applicants must be a business or nonprofit that has “derived at least 33% of their 2019 revenue from the sale of tickets for live events or must be businesses that are directly reliant on ticketed live entertainment events but are not directly in receipt of ticket revenue.” Their revenue for the second fiscal quarter, from April 1 to June 30, 2020, must also be “no greater than 10%” of revenue for the same quarter in 2019.
The restrictions are tight by design, said Ken Fichtler, chief business development officer of Bullock’s Office of Economic Development.
The state contacted entertainment venues and associated companies and determined that “they are indeed one of the only business types and perhaps that only business type that is at zero revenue,” he said. What’s more, they might not have any revenue until Montana enters Phase Three, which remain uncertain. Nationally, some in the concert industry estimate that it could be spring at the earliest before touring returns in some capacity.
Since they are viewed as cultural assets in peril, the state set those revenue requirements, Fichtler said. Comparatively, he said, an organization that is wounded but operating at 50% of prior year's revenue with aid of grants and donations is “frankly, doing substantially better than most businesses in this sector.” The program is the largest distribution of CARES Act money from the state and they “wanted the hurdle to be very high.”
“At least for this first tranche of funding, we wanted to be very specific in targeting only those businesses that would be literally at risk of closing their doors permanently if they don’t get some relief,” he said.
He said the state is consistently analyzing how they can help all types of businesses and nonprofits and are “certainly looking at other avenues” to support them.
As of Friday, there were already 50 applicants for the program, and according to their estimate, around 100 potential recipients. Successful applicants can receive up to 25% of 2019’s gross revenue or a maximum of $1 million, and the program deliberately excludes bars and restaurants.
***
Venues and promoters
Businesses that have been severely impacted include Logjam Presents, which operates the KettleHouse Amphitheater, the Wilma and the Top Hat, Missoula’s three major music venues which have remained closed to live music and events since March, on the brink of the largest concert season in Missoula. A representative from Logjam said they’re grateful to the state for the program, and that live music is a large driver for the economy, with tourists traveling to Missoula for concerts instead of the reverse in years past. In 2019, Logjam sold 200,000 tickets, and some estimates indicate that for every $1 paid on a ticket, a consumer spends $12 more outside the venue.
As part of the national touring industry, they face a prolonged shut-down. Marquee acts stop in Montana on their way to larger markets such as Seattle, Denver and Minneapolis. Until those tours resume, local venues can’t do business as normal, and the state’s Phase Two requirements on social distancing and limited capacity mean that any sort of smaller-scale shows would not only potentially spread the virus but also yield more financial losses.
On the national level, the National Independent Venue Association formed earlier this year to lobby for federal assistance through the Save Our Stages Act. According to a survey it conducted, 90% of its nearly 2,000 members could permanently close without aid, affecting not only them but the core of the industry — musicians — that are reliant on touring to make a living during the steep decline of album sales and the comparatively minuscule payments from streaming services.
In Billings, 1111 Presents, which operates the Pub Station music venue, also believes that concerts are a boon to the economy, through not only direct employment but tourism, hotels, restaurants, bars and shopping.
Owner Sean Lynch, who has helped lobby for relief programs at the state and federal level, bristles at the term “bail-out,” which implies that companies were mismanaged or didn’t plan for the future.
“That is completely different than somebody telling you, ‘You cannot be open,’ ” he said, referring to the state guidelines that prohibit large gatherings.
“We want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. We’re not going to fight, we’re not out there trying to put on concerts, and trying to push the issue. We want to be part of the solution, so we can get to zero (COVID-19 cases). But to do that requires us to be closed, and we’re purely asking for compensation for our part in making sure this pandemic is taken care of,” he said.
Like Logjam, which renovated two historic venues and built an amphitheater from scratch, Lynch invested heavily in the Pub Station, which still requires maintenance and accumulates bills but is unable to generate revenue. He said the relief grants can be a “stop-gap” until perhaps the second quarter of 2021 when venues nationwide hope they might be able to get up and running again in some capacity, if they’ve survived.
From a broader perspective, he said small venues around the U.S. comprise a touring ecosystem essential for musicians to build audiences and a career. He cited one Grammy winner that hit the stage at his room and then sold out the Adams Center years later.
“Chris Stapleton played the Pub Station to 350 people. Where does he play when he’s coming up? Cause those rooms won’t exist,” he said.
A state grant would also be welcome aid for BFK Presents, an independent promoter that puts on shows and events around the area without owning a venue. Their signature is an annual Halloween bash, Disco Bloodbath, which remains an open question in Missoula several months out. They also produce the Silver Cloud Campout music festival in Haugan each summer, and were planning on a three-city Northwest Margarita Festival this year. All of the company’s events since March have been canceled, and its interactive, photo-friendly museum, the Giggle Box, was forced to close just over a week before opening. They’ve since been able to allow the public back in with limited capacity and safety measures, and are focused on that as a source of business.
A state grant will “allow us to continue to provide creative experiences for the community and continue to engage all of the talented artists and freelancers that we have worked with over the years to produce these events,” said Michael Gardner of BFK.
The company had planned on hosting shows at the Giggle Box’s two stages before the pandemic, and will now think of ways they could have either limited-capacity events or live-streamed events, both of which are difficult to make financially viable, supposing performers feel comfortable with any arrangement. Events through the fall and winter would depend on an improved health situation and customers feeling comfortable attending indoor events again, said Logan Foret, also of BFK.
Rocky Mountain Rigging, a Montana-based production company that puts on many big outdoor concerts and events, raised issues with the program because, initially, they were excluded in the wording. The requirements were modified after co-owner Cole Yarbrough and other similar businesses contacted the state with their issues. Yarbrough credits the state for listening, and if accepted, said he would try to compensate their employees along with paying rent, truck registration, loans, and more. For now, the business, which opened in 2002 and has been growing until COVID-19, is trying to keep its overhead low, to the degree that the co-owners have stopped paying themselves.
****
Nonprofits
Not-for-profit arts organizations, which provide live entertainment through theater, music and dance, say the requirements mean they might not qualify, despite suffering losses that could become existential through the upcoming fall-spring performing arts season, when indoor events may prove unviable. While most all contacted by the Missoulian supported relief for promoters and venues, they wonder why their groups could be excluded.
One group that believes it qualifies and did not offer comment on the requirements is MCT Inc. It produces not only community theater productions but its internationally touring children’s theater shows, and hosts events at its home base on East Broadway, is hopeful about the program, according to Executive Director Michael McGill.
Meanwhile, the Montana Association of Symphony Orchestras, which represents ensembles in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula, drafted a letter to the governor’s office that lays out its concerns.
“We were disappointed to realize few of our symphonies would qualify because of the stipulation to show a 90% loss in 2nd quarter revenue,” it reads.
“Although most symphonies across the state have lost almost 100% of their ticket revenue, which makes up approximately 33% of their revenue, they did not, and could not sustain a 90% loss in total revenue. If this were the case, they would have already been forced to close their doors.”
That adds up to a collective loss of $2 million, which they have survived thanks to charitable donations, according to Dylan Dwyer, the executive director. However, with orchestras unlikely to play in any normal capacity if at all as the 2020-21 season approaches, he doesn’t believe that donations alone are a viable path. Thus far, he said that government assistance has been limited to about $15,000 per orchestra.
Down in the Bitterroot Valley, the Hamilton Playhouse, which produces year-round theater, also doesn’t believe it qualifies. Executive Director Denise Rose said the operation lost almost 50% of revenue and is relying on other sources for the shortfall.
“Thankfully, that is because grants and generous donors who are helping us stave off permanent closure,” she wrote in an email. “I do think that the 10% threshold is going to really hurt some organizations who really need the money, because an income snapshot for a single quarter does not necessarily show the revenue that has been (or will be) refunded for cancellations and postponements, while significant, unrecompenseable expenses may have been incurred.”
Last month, Rose said that donors and the community as a whole had been supportive through the summer season, but as the pandemic stretches on into the winter, nonprofits arts groups will likely be forced into the awkward position of pleading for funds alongside food banks, animal shelters and other imminent needs that render them superfluous in the near term.
The Montana Repertory Theatre doesn’t think that it meets the requirements, in part by its own structure, but questioned why it and other groups like it were not contacted during the grant's design process.
“We operate on a more balanced revenue stream — a combination of ticket sales, donations, grants, state funds, and corporate sponsorships,” Artistic Director Michael Legg wrote in an email. “That lets us purposely keep our ticket prices low so that anyone can afford to see live theatre — we believe cost shouldn't be a barrier to art. If we had to operate on tickets sales alone, or even if we didn't keep all those sources in balance, we'd have to charge unaffordable prices or even close the doors. There may be a small number of nonprofit live entertainment organizations in Montana that meet both those criteria, but I imagine this will really only help the for-profit folks in town.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.