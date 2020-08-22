State relief grant a lifeline for concert industry, but nonprofits puzzle over rules

The restrictions are tight by design, said Ken Fichtler, chief business development officer of Bullock’s Office of Economic Development.

The state contacted entertainment venues and associated companies and determined that “they are indeed one of the only business types and perhaps that only business type that is at zero revenue,” he said. What’s more, they might not have any revenue until Montana enters Phase Three, which remain uncertain. Nationally, some in the concert industry estimate that it could be spring at the earliest before touring returns in some capacity.

Since they are viewed as cultural assets in peril, the state set those revenue requirements, Fichtler said. Comparatively, he said, an organization that is wounded but operating at 50% of prior year's revenue with aid of grants and donations is “frankly, doing substantially better than most businesses in this sector.” The program is the largest distribution of CARES Act money from the state and they “wanted the hurdle to be very high.”

“At least for this first tranche of funding, we wanted to be very specific in targeting only those businesses that would be literally at risk of closing their doors permanently if they don’t get some relief,” he said.