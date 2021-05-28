Stave & Hoop: Speakeasy serves up an intimate atmosphere for performers

One of their recurring performers is “Doctor Doug” Olson, who has a doctorate in vocal performance from Indiana University, and leads choral activities at Sentinel High School. He performs regularly at Stave with Kelley Sinclair of Shodown; does a “piano bar” night, and started a “dueling piano” routine. It’s not a piano “battle,” more like a collaboration, where they trade off parts and verses — for instance, he and local piano regular Josh Farmer play together, and take requests from the audience via Venmo. Between their respective ages, they can figure out most tunes and one will lead. It’s meant to be a fun, interactive evening and people frequently sing along.

Olson said playing again “felt amazing. I hadn’t played out live for over a year,” and “I would say a lot of musicians who performed here in the last few months have said the same thing.”

Floridis, a veteran of venues of all types around Missoula for years, wrote in an email that “the audience definitely made us feel like we were part of the room, and at times it was a real listening crowd. I think there’s potential for the venue to have a very distinct feel given the physical make-up of the room, the basement feel and the acoustics. Often longer rooms are challenging for sound, but the ceiling composition seems to absorb things well.”

He pointed out that the hours for performances, from 8-11 p.m., are unique, too. “It’s post-brewery hours so it might be a mix of slightly older folks early in the night and then skew younger as the night goes on,” he wrote.

