Sterling HolyWhiteMountain: Writing in the voices he's always known

After years of attempts and false starts, Sterling HolyWhiteMountain found a way to write a story that’s all voice — specifically, the way folks talk on the Blackfeet Reservation, where he grew up.

“These are the voices I know,” he said. “This is the English that makes sense to me at the deepest level, this is the English that I love.”

“This Then Is a Song, We Are Singing” was published in The Paris Review’s winter issue, following two pieces in the New Yorker last year. The 40-page story is written entirely in the form of a stream-of-consciousness social media post, typed in the middle of the night by its protagonist, a young Blackfeet man in the midst of a relationship crisis, followed by a chorus of comments in response.

After years of puzzling over the idea, the post format proved the key, in which the narrator’s voice would be uninterrupted. HolyWhiteMountain said that rural writers all face a problem — the writing “has to function aesthetically, and it’s really hard to do that when you’re also trying to represent a dialect” and a specific place.

“In that story, I think I did both — I hope,” he said.

The post, which is an online monologue, gradually unveils the history of narrator Wayne “Flurry” Thunder Jr.’s relationship with Lulu, which began after she moved back to the reservation. While once promising, it reaches an impasse and now he spills their business into view, speaking not just to the reader but very deliberately to everyone in his town via social.

Coming up

HolyWhiteMountain, 43, grew up in East Glacier on the Blackfeet Reservation — his father is Blackfeet, but he isn’t recognized as a tribal member due the enrollment requirements.

He came to the University of Montana for creative writing, where he studied with authors including Kevin Canty, Debra Magpie Earling, Deidre “Dee” McNamer and Brady Udall. Then he headed to the prestigious Iowa Writers’ Workshop for his MFA. Afterward, he moved back to the reservation and directed the writing center at Blackfeet Community College.

For 2018-2020, he was selected for a Wallace Stegner Fellowship at Stanford University. Other Montana writers on that list include Caroline Patterson, Neil McMahon, William Kittredge, Thomas McGuane and William Hjortsberg.

The two-year fellowship provided a weekly workshop with faculty, and beyond that, the time and space to write. After the fellowship, he’s been teaching creative writing to undergraduates as a Stanford Jones Lecturer. When the pandemic struck, he bolted from the Bay Area and set up in East Glacier and taught remotely for a year. Currently, he’s in Provincetown, Massachusetts, at the Fine Arts Works Center for a fellowship.

The New Yorker piece, “Featherweight,” centers on a fledgling writer leaving the reservation to attend college on a nearby campus, Clarkston. The narrator describes immersing himself in a new world populated with girls from “exotic lands like Portland,” before meeting Allie, who's from a different reservation. He’s a literary type — she’s drawn toward academia and social justice — the story explores their experiences dating and carefully tracks the way that aspiration and optimism collide with disappointment and uncertainty during the early years of college.

The New Yorker also published a nonfiction piece in July 2021, “The Buffalo Robe and the Radio,” about moving into his own bedroom for the first time as a teenager — listening to music for the first time seriously while sleeping on buffalo robes.

Mid-pandemic, the Paris Review asked him to interview acclaimed author Louise Erdrich (it will be published this year), and asked him to submit a story.

Voices on the page

He’d long wanted to write a piece that “reflected the way that Native people use Facebook,” and what it looks like when a community is active on a 24/7 platform.

"You realize that the way English is spoken generally on the reservation actually exists in a space between what one might consider a more standard American English and Blackfoot," he said.

This story, he said, feels representative of his subject while also meeting the “aesthetic demands of literary fiction.”

In some ways, he said the approach looks back to modernist fiction — the latter third in particular becomes more experimental and demanding, even though the initial hook is seemingly "casual" online writing.

After considering problems like whether to use emojis, he limited himself to the text and post alone, since “what matters is actually just all these voices together in the same place.” He wrote an early draft, some 50 pages double-spaced, in a two-day sprint while hoping the result of the experiment worked. “That was my writers’ prayer for that day. ‘I hope people will go past the first page,’ ” he said.

Spoilers ahead: The first section comprises Flurry’s late-night burst, which draws on readers’ internalized response to social media posts, and the familiar tempo of confessional immediacy. The second half is the thread of a chorus of comments in reaction — equally frantic, worried, shocked and (again) humorous. A deliberate darkness settles into the final act.

He wrote much of the latter portion on Facebook as drafts to get himself in the right mind-set — he noticed that he writes, and thinks, differently himself on social media. The social network is “built” for “fast, long unedited” prose, with little in the way of capitalization or punctuation. Absent the natural pauses of commas, his jokes and all-caps interjections become a natural breathing point. (Flurry’s a not-safe-for-work narrator, by the way.)

Within the challenge of a lengthy status update, the writing operates on a steady flow that pulls the reader along. Describing a happier time in the relationship, Flurry recalls a drive they took: “we did that a lot then bcuz we had money all of a sudden we felt cashy so we would fill up at ye old town pump and go for an afternoon drive the way you see white people do in movies wed go out to the mountains and park up on there on a pull-off and sit there looking at the best mountains in the world and we would talk about whatever or not … ”

When they drive through La Fleur, a fictionalized nearby town, it can span from poetic to humorous in a short and rhythmic span: “it was one of those quiet real real quiet sunday afternoons in a white man town where you didnt even hear any lawnmowers which is kinna like a f—-in small miracle in a white man town in summer it was quiet tho like eerie like when a mountain lion or bear is nearby and all the birds and bugs and even the fish go quiet haha.”

For a sample of the all-caps humor, there’s a shout-out to a regional fast-food chain: “you ever got a problem in life you just take a little trip over to taco juans and get yourself some mexitatos and everything will be ALL F------ GOOD HEY.”

Thinking big

HolyWhiteMountain’s sentences, paragraphs and sheer word count in these stories are maximal. “This Then Is a Song” is 40 pages, “Featherweight” is 5,600 words.

When he was immersing himself in literature when he was young, he was attracted to writers like Ernest Hemingway and Raymond Carver, both masters of a minimalist style.

He tried to emulate them, but found it restrictive: their approach was suited to settings and contexts the reader was familiar with, which he said isn’t true for Indigenous writers.

“This is something that every Native writer has to deal with: how much are you going to give to the reader so that they understand what you’re doing?” he said. In comparison, Carver’s audience, regardless of race, was familiar with the world he wrote about because it was ubiquitous in popular culture and art and “it’s easier for the reader to fill in the gaps.”

He’s glad he studied that type of minimalism, since it “does teach you how to write a powerful sentence.” But a more expansive way of writing felt necessary for him.

“Historically, a lot of Native writing has gone out of its way to make sure it’s palatable to non-Indians,” he said, which means that the writer is doing the work for the reader to a degree that some elements are being “sacrificed,” including the reasons they began writing in the first place.

“Part of the impulse for Native writers in my experience is this drive to get on the page what you have never seen yourself on the page," he said, "because nobody else has written it.”

