StoryCorps to conduct interviews in Missoula

StoryCorps, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, will use a new virtual platform to record remote interviews at the Missoula Public Library from May 26 through June 24 as part of its mobile tour.

An opening day celebration is planned for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, in front of the library.

Now in its 15th year, the StoryCorps mobile tour has generated thousands of meaningful conversations between people who know and care about one another.

To date, these face-to-face conversations have taken place in its mobile booth: an Airstream trailer outfitted with a recording studio. For the first time, to respond to the need for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, StoryCorps is piloting a virtual mobile tour so western Montana residents can participate online.

Reservations to record open at 10 a.m. May 12 by calling 1-800-850-4406 or going to storycorps.org.

In a StoryCorps interview, two people are able to record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained facilitator guides them through the process. After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview. With permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

During StoryCorps’ remote visit, the interview process and experience will be maintained using remote video conference technology, which allows both participants to see and hear one another during their conversation, and to be joined by a facilitator remotely.

Founded in 2003 by award-winning documentary producer and MacArthur Fellow Dave Isay, StoryCorps has traveled to every corner of the country to record interviews.

“StoryCorps tells an authentic American story — that we are a people defined by small acts of courage, kindness and heroism,” Isay said. "Each interview reminds people that their lives matter and will not be forgotten. During this pandemic, the value of preserving these stories, and of strengthening connections between people who may feel physically isolated, is more important than ever.”

In western Montana, StoryCorps will partner with Montana Public Radio, which will air a selection of the local interviews and create special programs around the project.

StoryCorps may also share excerpts of these stories with the world through the project’s popular weekly NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms and best-selling books.

“We are excited to partner with StoryCorps and have our Montana stories preserved,” said MTPR program director Michael Marsolek. “Our listeners are excited for this unique opportunity, and we know the recording times will fill up quickly.

“There’s something amazing about the power of the human voice,” Marsolek added. “It creates such a deep connection to our humanity.”

