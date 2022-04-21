String Orchestra brings virtuoso guest to Missoula after two-year wait

The music on the String Orchestra of the Rockies concert this Sunday spans time and place, from 1822 in Germany to 2005 in Oregon. It’s also been two years’ wait for Stephanie Chase, an award-winning violinist, to perform here in Missoula.

“Knock on wood, it’s finally happening,” said Maria Larionoff, the artistic director of the conductorless professional ensemble.

In 2020, they extended an invitation to Chase, a fully rounded performer “from the virtuosity to the great intellect” who has arranged large-scale works for string orchestra, Larionoff said.

Chase’s April 2020 concert was then postponed until the following spring. Then it was postponed again, since they didn’t want to fly her out only to play for an extremely limited audience.

The program, though, has held the same since it was originally mapped out. Larionoff said Chase has a working repertoire of about 50 concertos, so it was not an issue.

The concert is diverse, running from a light opening piece, Gershwin’s Lullaby, followed by Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin and Strings. Chase will be featured on that piece, and the following, Spanish composer Pablo de Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen (Gypsy Airs) Opus 20. The closer is “String Circle,” by Oregon composer Kenji Bunch, which traverses moods from humor to Appalachian-influenced balladry.

A child prodigy, Chase performed with the Chicago Symphony at age 8 and won the prestigious Tchaikovsky International Competition in 1982, which “skyrocketed her to an international career." Along the way, she performed here with the Missoula Symphony Orchestra in 1991 and at the Wilma in 1984.

Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin and Strings can make for a “dazzling showpiece,” Larionoff said. It was discovered among the German composer’s belongings after he died and pieced together by a violinist from multiple drafts.

After that work comes Pablo de Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen (Gypsy Airs) Opus 20. The Spanish composer’s piece draws on gypsy themes, making for a fun “barn-burner” with plenty of flashy technical feats.

The last piece brings us to the Northwest, with Oregon composer Keinji Bunch’s String Circle. Bunch, a violist, will feature a solo by principal violist Jenny Smith. The five movements cycle through jazzy American influences, such as Mark O’Connor and Edgar Meyer, through fiddling, a “profound slow movement,” and charming plucked motifs, she said.

“There’s a little something for everybody,” on the program, she said.

The concert closes the String Orchestra’s 37th season. They’ll return on Aug. 25 with a free concert in Bonner Park as a thank-you to the audience.

“We like to give something back to the community for all the great support that we've received,” she said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.