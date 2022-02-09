String Orchestra goes for sweet and serious with latest concert

The String Orchestra of the Rockies is premiering an arrangement of Edvard Grieg’s String Quartet No. 1 this weekend during its “Norwegian Romance” concert.

From the title, you can tell there’s “light pieces” before listeners to get something “heavy and serious,” said Maria Larionoff, the SOR’s artistic director and violinist.

Grieg was something of a maverick, Larionoff said. The work is filled with double-stops, in which the strings frequently play two notes rather than one, which makes it sound larger than a typical quartet.

After he presented it to a publisher, he was discouraged and it nearly wasn’t released, in part because of its complexity. Yet the work influenced Debussy and Dvorak, since it was “more symphonic in range” and opened people’s eyes to what you could do within the constraints of a quartet.

“All these composers looked at this and said, ‘Wow, you can do this with four players,’” she said.

The SOR’s bassist, Barry Lieberman, wrote this arrangement himself for the group, an ensemble without a conductor, drawing on professionals from around the state and region.

Larionoff, who is Lieberman’s partner, said he wanted to add something to the repertoire, as there are drastically fewer options for bassists versus, say, violinists.

In his adaptation, there are sections where the quartet stands alone for long stretches, and others where the larger ensemble joins in.

It’s a heavy piece, so the rest of the program was picked to balance it out: “beautiful little vignettes” before the main course, since it’s the eve of Valentine’s Day, she said.

The opener, William Walton’s Two Pieces for Strings, was written for the 1944 film, “Henry V,” directed by and starring Laurence Olivier.

The following piece, Serenade for Strings, was written by Victor Herbert, a Renaissance man who was famous for his operettas on Broadway. He also was a talented cellist (SOR has played one of his cello showpieces before). He was a conductor for the Pittsburgh Symphony, started his own orchestra and composed in “almost every genre of music possible, from movie scores to serenades to vocal works,” she said.

She said this piece reminds her of “The Thin Man” films, evoking another era of martini-in-hand glamour.

“When planning a program, you try to give a little bit of every different style of music, but they also have to be cohesive. And I thought that these three … worked together really well in that way,” she said.

The full program is available on sormt.org, including notes by Tom Cook of Montana Public Radio. The “Armchair Concerts” section has video from prior performances.

The SOR is offering a livestream option for this concert for a few reasons. One is to provide an option for audience members who might be hesitant to attend due to the level of COVID cases. The second is that it’s also Super Bowl Sunday, and people might prefer to watch from home after the game as a “musical tailgate party,” she said.

If you buy a ticket, you’ll get a link to the livestream, which will be available anytime through Feb. 20.

