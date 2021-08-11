String Orchestra of Rockies to play free outdoor concert

Sept. 12

“The Artistry of Amit” with guest artist Amit Peled on cello. Peled, a charismatic and popular musician with local crowds, is returning to the Garden City for the first time since a spring 2019 date with the Missoula Symphony Orchestra.

The program is built around his presence, Larionoff said. He’ll perform Catalan composer Gaspar Cassado’s “Sonata in an Old Spanish Style,” and “Tenebrae,” by Osvaldo Golijov of Argentina.

He wrote it as a “tribute to human experience, or to the planet,” Larionoff said, and it provides a “vision of the Earth from space.”

“I thought it would be a really great tribute to what the world has been through in the last year,” she said.

He’s also doing a free masterclass on Friday, Sept. 10, 3-5 p.m. at the UM School of Music Recital Hall. On Saturday, Sept. 11, he’ll have a free “Amit and Greet” at the hall from 7-8 p.m. and discuss and perform some pieces and do a Q&A.

Nov. 12