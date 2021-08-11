String Orchestra of Rockies to play free outdoor concert

The String Orchestra of the Rockies is teasing its 2021-22 season with a free concert at Bonner Park.
“The support we’ve had over the last year has been astonishing, just amazing, and we’re extremely, extremely grateful,” said Maria Larionoff, lead violinist and artistic director of the conductor-less ensemble.
While a few members won’t be there because they’re traveling, it’s a mostly full group playing without any capacity restrictions — the first for them since February 2020.
The program comprises pieces from the upcoming season, such as Dvorak’s Sextet arranged for string orchestra and Vivaldi’s “Summer” from the Four Seasons.
The concert runs from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. It’s free, as a family friendly thank-you to supporters. Bring a chair or blanket.
Season ahead
The ensemble’s 2021-22 calendar looks more like 2018 after a season of limited capacity concerts and chamber groups.
“Picking out music for the season is exciting,” she said, and “it’s exciting to be back together.”
All concerts are on Sundays at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana. To buy tickets, go to griztix.com or Griz Tix outlets.
Sept. 12
“The Artistry of Amit” with guest artist Amit Peled on cello. Peled, a charismatic and popular musician with local crowds, is returning to the Garden City for the first time since a spring 2019 date with the Missoula Symphony Orchestra.
The program is built around his presence, Larionoff said. He’ll perform Catalan composer Gaspar Cassado’s “Sonata in an Old Spanish Style,” and “Tenebrae,” by Osvaldo Golijov of Argentina.
He wrote it as a “tribute to human experience, or to the planet,” Larionoff said, and it provides a “vision of the Earth from space.”
“I thought it would be a really great tribute to what the world has been through in the last year,” she said.
He’s also doing a free masterclass on Friday, Sept. 10, 3-5 p.m. at the UM School of Music Recital Hall. On Saturday, Sept. 11, he’ll have a free “Amit and Greet” at the hall from 7-8 p.m. and discuss and perform some pieces and do a Q&A.
Nov. 12
“Simply Strings” puts the focus on the ensemble itself, which comprises professionals from the city, state and region — including some new members who relocated here during the pandemic. They’ll perform Dvorak’s Sextet arranged for string ensemble, and Britten’s “Simple Symphony” with its young members.
Feb. 13
“Norwegian Romance” is another concert that spotlights the ensemble itself on a Scandinavian-Valentine’s Day themed program. It features Victor Herbert’s String Serenade, which Larionoff said is charming and light-hearted without being a pops piece; and then Grieg’s String Quartet No. 1 in a string orchestra arrangement.
April 24
“American Virtuosi” features acclaimed violinist Stephanie Chase on a program that was postponed twice already.
She’ll be featured on Mendelssohn’s D Minor Concerto; de Sarasate’s “Zigeunerweisen,” and a newer piece, “String Circle,” by Kenji Bunch, an Oregon composer who's been called "a composer to watch" by the New York Times.
One of the SOR’s pandemic projects included an “armchair” concert series. Chase included some videos of her performances you can stream to see what’s ahead.