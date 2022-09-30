String Orchestra of the Rockies to open season with Yale virtuoso

Violinist Ani Kavafian is a virtuoso Yale professor who can take the lead playing a Stradivarius violin from 1736, and an ensemble player who can blend in.

Maria Larionoff, the artistic director of the String Orchestra of the Rockies, said her group is eager to spend the weekend workshopping with and learning from Kavafian ahead of their season opener.

The concert is on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana.

Kavafian is a “complete musician” who can play brilliantly as a soloist and within a chamber group, which is rare, Larionoff said.

She teaches at Yale University and became a star within the classical world performing with her sister, Ida Kavafian, who plays both viola and violin.

She won top prizes, such as an Avery Fisher Career Grant, has performed with ensembles like the New York Philharmonic and tours with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Kavafian and her sister have played this weekend’s concert centerpiece, Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, frequently over the years. In this performance, Larionoff will trade out her violin for viola. Larionoff, who’s based in Seattle, has played with Kavafian many times over the years.

Kavafian led one of Larionoff’s other groups, the American String Project, through the other piece on the program, Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden,” in which Kavafian’s work was “stunning.”

The piece, originally a string quartet, was arranged for full orchestra by Barry Lieberman, SOR’s bassist. His interpretation, which adds emphasis to the bass, was praised by Gramophone magazine.

The concert closes with Robert Schumann’s String Quartet No. 1.

The season ahead

The SOR, a conductorless ensemble with professional players from around the region, has planned a season for normal times, with guest soloists coming in. All concerts take place in the UM Music Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Sundays. For tickets, go to sormt.org or griztix.com.

“Scottish Sensation,” Nov. 20: Lorna McGhee, who hails from Scotland, is the principal flutist for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Here, she’ll perform works by Carl Philip Emanuel Bach and Chaminade. The orchestra will take on Grieg’s Holberg Suite, which is a real barn burner, Larionoff said.

Beethoven’s “Serioso,” Feb. 5: The orchestra plans one concert per season where the ensemble is featured rather than a soloist. They’ve selected Beethoven’s quartet in an orchestral arrangement, which is dark and intense, Larionoff said.

“Neiman and Schumann: Brilliance at the Keyboard,” April 23. Adam Nieman is “one of the most esteemed young pianists” today, Larionoff said. He won the Avery Fisher Award and top competitions like the Rubinstein and Bachauer. He’ll take lead as the orchestra plays his own Piano Concerto No. 1, which boasts pyrotechnics in the vein of Rachmaninoff.