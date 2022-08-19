String Orchestra of the Rockies to play free concert in Bonner Park

The String Orchestra of the Rockies will play a free one-hour concert in Bonner Park on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 7-8 p.m.

The orchestra, a nonprofit conductorless ensemble drawn from professional musicians around the city, state and region, is presenting the concert as a thank-you to audiences for two years of support during the pandemic, including virtual and low-capacity concerts, according to a news release.

You can bring a blanket, chair or picnic.

The SOR’s 38th season begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, with guest violinist Ani Kavafian; then Sunday, Nov. 20, with Lorna McGhee, principal flute of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Sunday, Feb. 5, is the annual concert where, instead of a guest, the orchestra is spotlighted, in this case on Beethoven’s “Serioso”; and finally Sunday, April 23, pianist Adam Neiman will close out the season.

All of the main stage season concerts will be held in the University of Montana School of Music’s Recital Hall.

For more information or tickets, go to griztix.com or sormt.org.