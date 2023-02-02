Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor (Opus 95) is nicknamed “Serioso.”

That refers to instructions in one of its movements. The sound of the opening indicates that it’s going to be a whirlwind. The ending, though, is a surprise.

If you go The String Orchestra of the Rockies will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana. For tickets, go to griztix.com.

The work is the String Orchestra of the Rockies centerpiece for its concert on Sunday.

Artistic director Maria Larionoff said it’s more common to hear this work arranged for string orchestra than his later quartets, which are likely too complicated to scale up.

This one, meanwhile, is short (around 20 minutes), and she thinks the texture lends itself to a larger group. They’ll play an arrangement by their bassist, Barry Lieberman.

If you want to hear the difference as a preview, tune into Montana Public Radio on Saturday at 3 p.m. A quartet of its members will play a movement of the work; followed by a string ensemble version.

It’s from Beethoven's middle period, completed in 1810 after Napoleon’s invasion of Vienna.

“You hear the anguish and the frustration and the rage at what's happening around him,” Larionoff said. The finale changes tone entirely, though. “The last 30 bars are very sunny,” she said.

Unusually enough, he only wanted it played for small groups, and not in public.

“He uses a lot of what were sort of experimental techniques in this work," Larionoff said. He’ll have a very short, abrupt musical statement, and then he’ll have a silence, which is unusual.”

While not unheard of now, an audience then would likely be confused, she thinks.

As a whole, the quartets are the pinnacle of string writing and the accuracy required for the rhythm and articulations leave no room for error, Larionoff said. If a performance doesn’t have that cohesion, then it doesn’t sound good.

Many members of the SOR are familiar with it, as they play it in string quartets regularly. Getting together to play it as a “colossal” quartet, as she calls it, is more rare.

While there are more works on the program than usual, she said they’re all relatively short.

Rossini’s String Sonata No. 6 in D Major

Subtitled “The Tempest,” this piece depicting a thunderstorm is the concert’s opener. The SOR performed it in Bonner Park last summer and decided to reprise it based on audience feedback for a regular-season show. Written by the Italian composer when he was 12, she said it’s charming and light with sections to spotlight the violins and double bass.

Vivian Fine’s ‘Elegy: Piece for Muted Strings’

Fine, an American composer, was a new discovery for Larionoff. The players will mute their strings by placing a small rubber mute over the bridge. That “changes the timbre of the instruments, so instead of being a direct sound, it’s veiled and fuzzy and sort of foggy,” she said. The work, dedicated to the children of Spain during the country’s Civil War, recalls Samuel Barber to her ear, with a Romantic and lush feeling.

Leo Weiner’s Divertimento No. 2 in A Minor, and Hungarian Folk Melodies (Opus 24)

The Hungarian composer arranged a series of children’s music by Bartok for the Hungarian Folk Melodies. “They're like 10 charming little miniatures,” Larionoff said. His Divertimento, meanwhile, is “fun and virtuosic and light.”