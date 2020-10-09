String Orchestra trims down to quartet for last concert of 2020

It’s only October, but the last String Orchestra of the Rockies’ concert of 2020 is here.
The 15-member orchestra will be trimmed down to a quartet with pieces by Schubert and Prokofiev for Saturday and Sunday concerts at the University of Montana’s Music Recital Hall.
Rather than moving online, the nonprofit ensemble decided to adapt for COVID-19. Only 100 tickets are available, and they’ve booked two performances instead of one. Those, too, are shorter: About an hour with no intermission. There are fewer performers on stage, too — four instead of the full group, which would have required travel from outside of Missoula.
Last month, the SOR held its first experiment with this format. About 55-60 people attended the evening concert, and Sunday brought about 50, according to artistic director and violinist Maria Larionoff. A bonus, outdoor show at Bonner Park drew around 200. While the audience numbers were deliberately smaller than usual, they were the first in-person, indoors performing arts events in Missoula since March.
“I think what’s really heart-warming for us is to see the support of our long-time audience members and to see them again in our audience,” she said.
They had to bring in extra ushers and staff to guide people to their seats and ensure seating follows the rules — UM uses the hall as a classroom space. Masks are required as well.
“What the September concert showed us was that with the extensive preparations and plans for the traffic flow for people coming in and going out safely, that it’s possible to do live performance,” she said.
The SOR’s season has a long gap by design. They’re going dormant for the winter cold and flu season, with hopes of performing as a full group in April. If anyone didn’t come to the September or October events, recordings will be posted on sortmt.org as part of its “Armchair” concert series.
This weekend’s line-up features principal players on their respective instruments — Larionoff and Margaret Baldridge on violin, Jennifer Smith on viola, and Adam Collins on cello.
They’ll play Franz Schubert’s String Quartet in A Minor (“Rosamunde”) and Sergei Prokofiev’s String Quartet No. 2 in F Major (“Kabardinian”), which couldn’t be more different, she said.
The Schubert features “long, singing melodies” while the Prokofiev has the rare use of folk melodies in his music — it’s name comes from a region of the Caucasus. The slower movement is a famous cello nocturne that invites “brilliant” playing.
