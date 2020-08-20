'Support Our Roots': Weeklong DIY community campaign replaces Roots Fest

“The community really needs something positive right now, something to look forward to, something to inspire them that the community’s still here, life is still progressing,” Sackett said.

By the time news of coronavirus was starting to hit Montana in mid-March, the Downtown Missoula Partnership was in the throes of organizing River City Roots.

“We had a number of different bands under contract, and we had our call for artists, we had our vendors lined up, we had all of our sponsorships sold or mostly sold, so we had done quite a bit of leg work,” said Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Partnership.

Over the next three months, the case counts ticked up, and eventually organizers of Roots Fest realized the festival as it has been in the past could not take place.

“Things were changing so quickly and the health of the community is our number one priority,” Sackett said. “We just felt like we’ve got to call it, but let’s not give up.”

They came up with the concept of a safe, DIY community week where Missoulians could take advantage of what downtown has to offer on their own.