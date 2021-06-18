Take a walk and experience a play on your phone

LaFoy has allegedly uncovered a long lost reel of MacLane’s work that he’s hyping up, and it is the Lost Ark at the end of this adventure, but the story is really about Beth navigating her own path.

“What does she learn about becoming her own artist and her own individual journey” by pursuing this, said Michael Legg, the Rep’s artistic director.

12 stops

The story unfolds in a walking loop of 12 stops. Like the Rep’s Plays on Tap short play series, they invite people to start and stop the whole experience at a brewery. After you start the “Phantom Bride,” you’ll see the Roxy Theater, the Boone & Crockett Club, the river trail, the Missoula Public Library and eventually end up at Conflux.

At each stop, a short portion of the story that Beth has hijacked is revealed, either through video, audio narration and links to websites. The app has a map with pins for each section and will unlock them when you get close. You don’t know till you get to the next stop whether you’ll see Beth’s footage of LaFoy behaving badly, or her narration about moving past this project, or more information about MacLane.