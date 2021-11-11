Take in emerging artists at University of Montana juried show

While First Friday and downtown might be some viewers’ dedicated time and place to see art, the student exhibitions at the University of Montana are reliably unpredictable, with visual surprises tucked in every corner.

The Student Juried Exhibition at the University of Montana’s School of Visual and Media Arts is a prime example. The pool is wide — it’s open to all students to submit up to three pieces. The final entries are on display now in the Gallery of Visual Arts on the first floor of the Social Sciences Building.

The juror who vetted the submissions for the final show rotates every year. This time, it was Adrian Arleo, a sculptor based in the Missoula area whose work, with realism and the implication of myth (if not any direct translation of myths), has been exhibited around the country and farther outside.

In a message, she said it was “pleasure.”

“The diversity of visions and sensibilities makes for an engaging and unique exhibition,” she wrote. “It provides a glimpse into the minds and hearts of these up-and-coming artists during an inaugural difficult period of time.

“Despite the omnipresence of the pandemic, few pieces appear to address it directly. Instead what we see are works that show the joy of making images and objects, and the vast array of experiences and perspectives of their makers,” she wrote.

Several students are re-interpreting landscape painting from a contemporary vantage, whether in the form or the content. Graduate student Eric Jensen’s vertically oriented oil on canvas, “Ross Creek #1,” is technically a painting of a tree in the woods, but the effect is more dynamic. In his heavily abstracted rendering, the tree and its branches and background are fractured into vertical shards, as though they were fireworks streaking downward. (It was awarded Best in Show.)

Graduate student Lexie Loader’s oil paintings on wood don’t train viewers’ eyes away from human activity. She selects abandoned (or seemingly close to it) buildings as her subjects. “Parking Lot Fields” gives prominence to the barren concrete in front of a teal market under a gray sky, and the effect of her blocky brushwork on a surface smoother than canvas lends the effect that it might have rained recently. (It was awarded the School of Visual and Media Arts Dean’s Award.)

“Rustic Rhythm,” a tall sculpture by Austin Navrkal, makes use of both ceramics and steel rods. Both materials are rugged and the ceramic is made to look weathered, in contrast with the elegant curves that seem to reach a bloom at the top of the piece. Serge Baliff’s ceramic sculptures, “Roles,” resemble a Frank Stella drawing adapted into three dimensions, and with its nested pyramid design is a quiet marvel of construction. (It was awarded an honorable mention.)

Susan Sinitiere’s sculpture, “Faded Blush,” ceramic, wood and steel (third year MFA candidate) can’t help but snag the eye as you walk into the northern section of the gallery. Bouquets of flowers (all ceramic) emerge from the seat of a wooden chair in a dramatic diagonal motion, an evocative scene that feels closer to something you’d expect in a photograph or a film still.

Any of those ceramic grad students’ work is also on view this month at the Clay Studio of Missoula in “Tectonic Emergence” through Nov. 20.

