Taking the pain away: Marcus King's refuge in music

Marcus King’s affiliation with his music is very strong.

As a youth, he studied and played with his father, grandfather and his uncles, just a few generations of South Carolinians having a time. Those lessons were never a bore.

“We played church revivals, family get-togethers, and everything in between, farmers markets or whatever,” King said.

Such experiences allowed him to find his own lasting power. Perhaps most importantly, King took heart from the comfortable optimism of music. That optimism was encoded in many ways, most prominently that it would help him find his way out of his difficulties.

“My grandfather and my dad and my uncles always saw music as a way of life,” King said. “So that's when I was first introduced to the idea that music could be a living and that it could be your everything, and it could take the pain away. It's a beautiful instrument. And I dug it from the start. People outside the family who I looked up, Duane Allman, and James Brown, people with a lot of energy and attitude, and really, really magnanimous people. ... All my musical heroes were always really just booming presences I guess, and I still am drawn to that musically.”

If you go Marcus King performs at the Wilma on Wednesday, May 11, with an opening set by Hannah Wicklund. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $28 in advance.

King was never unsure whether he was worthy of assuming his destiny. Indeed, at 26, he has succeeded in chiseling out a booming presence of his own. In 2020, he partnered with Dan Auerbach, best known as the guitarist and vocalist of the Black Keys, and cut his debut "El Dorado," which garnered a Grammy Award nomination in the category of Best Americana Album. Following a performance at the Grand Ole Opry, he was contacted by record producer Rick Rubin who signed him to American Recordings and helped him craft his most recent recording, "Young Blood."

When it comes to the art of the song, King’s philosophy isn’t complex: that which is great and true will always win through.

“I just don't like to waver,” said King. “I just like to be unapologetically me at all times. And the people that I look up to are that same way, Dan Auerbach and Rick Rubin. They're just always themselves. And I always admire that quality. You get a lot of personality chameleons in this business, and they are anything but. They are themselves 100% of the time. And I guess the closest I come to being a chameleon, is that sometimes my Southern accent gets a little bit thicker when I'm around my family.”

Brightness sustained by music

King was playing as early as 3 years old, and his instrument became a critical means as he dealt with his mental health. He is a humane observer of weakness, which requires honesty about oneself as well as others. He has grappled with spells of depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and chronic anxiety disorder. Even at down times when he feels the most broken and withdrawn, he hears the steady, quiet thrum of hope, brightness sustained by music in the face of dark hardship.

Forced to address and subdue his devils, he persistently seeks to capture the spirit of shared human experience. Because of this, plenty of people have a confidante in King, whose music has been helpful to others, as well as redeeming to himself.

“It is a blessing to be able to do what I do,” said King. “It gets me out of my shell and it lets me express myself fully. The 10 or 15 minutes before the show — it’s always agony. I just want to get out there and do it. The stage fright building up to it is not quite severe, but it's pretty bad. Still, I wouldn't trade it for anything. Once I'm out there, I feel really at home and pleased.”

Drawing from his relationship with Rubin, King released "Young Blood," an unabashed rock ‘n’ roll record earlier in the year. The record has everything to do with his background, his ambitions, and his inability to hold back or dilute or pretend. Recorded with minimal technical interference, his vocal work is hard to resist, hard not to like, and hard not to enthuse about. Seemingly lacking any burrs or imperfections or façades, it is the hallmark of raw genius.

He doesn’t ignore problems in his own neighborhood — the grimmer portraits of his life — and he is unblushing in his approbation on "Young Blood." An idea dwells in his mind and spirit, and he sticks with it, through thick and thin, through reality. And on top of this, it’s not just moving, but it’ll get you to move.

“'Young Blood' is more autobiographical at its core,” said King. “Even when I'm co-writing with other people, I really take all my guard down, because writing is the most intimate part of me, and I never want to hold back the slightest. The least metaphorical and more upfront I can be about struggling with addictions or mental health, I feel that more people can potentially be helped by the music.

“I feel like there are two kinds of people, the people that find a release in this world and the type that go postal. You find something that makes you get that out. Our temples are just not capable of carrying all that around. Because once I get it out, there's the potential for someone else to be helped by it. And that's what I'm here to do.”

"Young Blood" gives a sense of the complexity and breadth of King’s vision and also provides a deeper look into the experience of renewal and regeneration. In each song, his natural passions shine through.

Drawing on intention

As a live artist, King has a reputation of being able to capture distinctive moments of excitement, energy and intensity in songs, a man who finds purpose going out into the world and getting his hands dirty.

“That's where I feel the most at home,” said King. “So the live show is where you're gonna’ get 100% of me.”

For King, the connection to others is what compels, and the knot is profound.

“We need to be tapped into what the audience is feeling,” said King. “Together as musicians, we tap into what the other is thinking, almost as a telepathic thing, since most of us have been out here together for almost 10 years. But even the new fellas that are with us, they are with us for a reason. It's because they know how to tap into that song, lining up, correlating with the audience.”

Brian D’Ambrosio is a journalist and licensed private investigator. His next book, “Montana Eccentrics,” will be released in the spring. He may be reached at dambrosiobrian@hotmail.com

