Tell Us Something kicks off busiest year yet with Top Hat fundraiser dinner

Moss and his board of directors then vet the stories, voting on which should make it into the show using an electronic spreadsheet.

“We’re looking for stories that we haven’t heard before,” Moss said, adding they also make an effort to include minority voices.

If you’re selected, you’ll have a one-on-one workshop with Moss over the phone and attend a group workshop with your fellow storytellers.

“This is an opportunity for them to get to know each other and gain trust and build a bond while at the same time supporting each other and working through and making their stories better,” he said.

Local artist Kristi Hager has performed for Tell Us Something in Missoula twice, first in 2012 at the Top Hat and more recently in 2018 at the Wilma. She’ll be reprising her 2018 story at the fundraising dinner.

“I’m not a writer or performer, but occasionally I have a story I want to tell, and I’m willing to stand on stage and tell it,” she said, adding the story she pitched in 2012 was right around Veterans Day.