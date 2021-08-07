Tell Us Something moves outside for summer comeback

The Tell Us Something quarterly storytelling event is returning on Tuesday, with a theme of “Forward to Better.”

It’s a classic-style TUS event, “it’s moving and touching and what you’ve come” to expect, said Marc Moss, the director and host.

As in the past, you’ll hear true stories, 10 minutes each, delivered by community members, without notes. There are seven stories and eight storytellers, as one is told by a two-person team.

It’s the first event for Tell Us Something since February 2020, and the theme reflects the idea that things aren’t the same, but that old normal wasn’t working for everyone. Moss said it may take time to rebuild the momentum they had.

“Now more than ever, people need stories,” he said. They’re a “way to understand the world and also to heal our hearts and heal ourselves and our communities and our world, and I think Tell Us Something is going to be more important than it ever has been for those reasons.”

It’s a seated event with 500 tickets total and just over 100 available earlier this week, outside at the Bonner Park Bandshell instead of its usual home in The Wilma. Moss isn’t sure whether it will be the only in-person event for the year, depending on the shape the pandemic takes.